The very first Naples Pride event to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ community took place on November 18, 2021 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts. According to Hyla Crane, Executive Director for Marco Center for the Art, the Marco Dance with Pride was modeled after the highly successful program run at Let’s Dance with Me studio in Naples. The talented instructor Adam Vincent from the studio came to lead dance lessons in bachata and salsa to a gallery full of participants. Between learning Latin dance moves, attendees enjoyed refreshments and were able to meet members of the Naples Pride Board of Directors.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO