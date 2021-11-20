LETTER: Why don't they stop for the 'stop' signs?

So North Dakota’s state government convenes a special session because they have all this money lying around and need to figure out what to do with it, but they are so devoid of imagination, empathy and intelligence that the best they can come up with is to ban something that doesn’t exist and give some of us enough money to buy an off-brand 32 inch TV? Great work, guys.
I agree with Mike Jensen’s letter there’s too much development going on. Besides catering to developers with ridiculous zoning changes and impact fee breaks, we also need to be concerned with infrastructure, water, sewer, and traffic demands. Periodically we get alerts in the Daily Sun about water shortages and possible...
Comments / 0