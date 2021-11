I would like to know why wanting a choice is “scary”? Why does having an opposing view strike fear into people. This country is free and we have the right to have opinions. You can choose to listen or avoid listening by plugging your ears and humming. I personally like to hear both sides of a story. I may not agree but I like to consider a point of view that I may not have considered. I also like for the person with the opposing view to listen to my side. Sounds pretty simple. Why does one side have to be right and the other wrong? As with most things in this world, there are many shades of grey when we truly dig into an issue. There is a difference between fact and truth. Truth takes in consideration feelings and beliefs, whereas they may have no place in fact. When presented with data (facts), you can draw your own conclusion (truth). What conclusion you draw from the facts (your truth) and what conclusion I draw from the facts (my truth) are not always the same. I would like to continue to provide truthful scientific information about the SARS-CoV2 Covid-19 vaccination to provide readers with facts for consideration.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO