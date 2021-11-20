Behind the headlines: Meet one of the men behind the ink

James Neiss/staff photographerJohn Weir, senior pressman for the Lockport Union Sun & Journal and Niagara Gazette, shows off a paper hot off the presses. JAMES NEISS PHOTO

One of the most integral employees in the newspaper business is the pressman. The senior pressman, in particular, manages all of the operations in the printing process. They need to manage the equipment that prints the newspaper editions, ensure there’s as little waste as possible, and make sure that it’s all done by the time the papers need to be collected for distribution.

The man behind this task for both the Lockport Union Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette is John Weir, the senior pressman for CNHI’s printing site in North Tonawanda. John has been working there since 1983.

“I started out as a mailer, and did several jobs back then as a page,” he said. “I just kept moving and moving, and then one day they asked me if I wanted to be an apprentice pressman, and I started doing that in ‘85.”

Becoming a pressman wasn’t something that Weir was expecting career wise when he was 23. He’d only started working at the print facility after he graduated from college with a degree in Natural Resources and Conservation. But he didn’t want to pass on a great opportunity.

“It wasn’t a goal that I was working toward,” Weir said, “but when I was offered it, it was a good job and I liked it, and I just never left.”

His apprenticeship went over a four-year span and involved him having to take four tests each year for the program, ending with a final cumulative test involving everything in the program. When he passed the test, Weir was given a journeyman's card by the state of New York. The card marked with former Gov. Mario Cuomo’s name is still in his wallet, as it’s still a binding document.

To Weir, the key differences that a senior pressman would have compared to a regular one, largely involves paperwork. Weir needs to make careful account of how much resources will be needed for a day’s print job, down to the weight of all the paper that might have been wasted. This must be done in order to avoid printing either too many or too little papers.

He also has to pay attention to how each part of the production is going, in order to make sure there’s no disruptions that could jeopardize the tight deadlines.

“You just keep everything flowing.” Weir said. “It’s a chain. It moves down the process. I just keep my part of it going so we can get the papers out on time.”

A day that always stuck out to Weir was the last day of the Tonawanda News, which used to be operated out of the same building he still works in. He still has their final issue.

“I always felt that the Tonawanda News was a viable thing.” Weir said “I was born and raised in North Tonawanda, and thought it was a big part of the community. I think every community needs a community newspaper.”

Surprisingly, Weir also explained that the cliched phrase “Stop the presses,” gets used a lot less often than one might imagine. While the presses have been stopped before, they were usually stopped by inexperienced pressmen who were trying to correct small errors in the newspaper like spelling and punctuation. Stopping the presses would have created more problems, since time and materials would have been wasted.

“Once you start up the press, you never want to stop it until you're done. Ever.” Weir said.

The presses could still be stopped if there is something urgently newsworthy that needs to be put in the paper, but it needs to be requested by the newspaper offices.

Weir feels great pride and responsibility in his work, especially now that print journalism is at risk. The papers become even more important if they're tied to a small community that uses it as their primary source of news.

“Older people get that newspaper every day, and they read it cover-to-cover, and they get all their information from it.” Weir said. “‘Who got elected? Who got arrested?’ They want to know that.”

He specified this, by pointing out how local papers were the primary source of information for older people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody looked at the newspaper.” Weir said. “They wanted to know, ‘Where can I get the shot? When can I get the shot?’ That’s the only form of news these people had.”

Weir feels he’s nearing the end of his career, but feels that he’s done meaningful work for the communities that read the papers he prints every day. Until then, he intends to keep the newspaper chain moving, and the presses from being stopped. As long as people are continuing to read the newspapers, dedicated pressmen like John Weir will always be needed.

Behind the headlines

In conjunction with its 200th anniversary, the Union-Sun & Journal is undertaking a weekly series that explores the various roles this newspaper plays in the community and in readers’ homes and lives. Look for a new article or essay in this spot every Saturday.