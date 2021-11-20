Parent speaks out on bullying in schools

Lockport Board of Education JAMES NEISS JamesNeiss.com

“My son lost third grade in this district for bullying,” Jill Caruso said.

Caruso, the parent of a fifth-grader at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School who formerly attended George Southard Elementary School in the Lockport City School District, spoke up at a recent school board meeting.

Caruso said she had not planned to talk at the board of education meeting, but felt compelled to speak out, not necessarily for her own child, who she said, “bounced back,” but for all parents whose children were bullied while the administration did nothing.

“He took his beatings,” Caruso said. “And I went to the DASA (Dignity for All Students Act) reps. I went to the teacher. I went to the CSE (Consultant Special Education) teacher. I went to the superintendent and I’ve come to this board of ed, I don’t know how many times about my son.”

Caruso was passionate in her declaration of the school board’s lack of action on bullying. She noted that after her sister posted about bullying on the popular Facebook group Lockportians, more than 200 responses came rushing in with the same accusations of indifference from the administration while their children suffered.

“At what point are we going to decide to do something about it?” Caruso asked the board at its Wednesday meeting. “If I have to be ‘The Mom’ who has to be the strong one, that may have the means, that isn’t tired, that doesn’t have to work four jobs to get her kid happy … Do you know what the anguish it is to have your child bullied every day?”

Caruso had sat down with this reporter to talk about the issue on Tuesday, a day before the meeting where she felt the need to speak out.

“My personal situation with my son started two years ago in October of 2019,” she said in the interview. “He went into third grade and within a month, I could tell something was happening. When you’re a mom, you know what kind of year you’re going to have within a month.”

Caruso’s son, Brady, couldn’t give a voice to what was happening. He has a strong speech delay, which was very evident in third grade and that made talking about it more difficult.

“I had a meeting, a team meeting, with teacher, consultant teacher, one of the DASA reps who happened to be the school psychologist, and related services which would be speech and OT,” Caruso said. “I said in that meeting, in October ’19, ‘I think he’s being bullied.’ ”

Caruso said that she was told the situation would be looked into, but they never called her back. The rest of the year continued the same.

For Caruso and her family, COVID-19 was almost a blessing.

“There were other kids in the class that were getting bullied severely,” she said. “It was about four or five kids getting bullied (in the class), then Covid happened.”

School Board President Karen Young responded to questioning via email to the US&J.

“The board of education and the district takes bullying and overall social emotional learning very seriously,” she wrote, noting that the board had heard a presentation on Nov. 3 to discuss actions being taken to address bullying.

Holly Dickinson, director of grants and district/community programs, said that school climate surveys were being filled out at all of the schools, down to third grade, at the Nov. 3 meeting.

“It (climate) refers to the environment in the school, but we’re not talking about the weather environment. We’re talking about what it feels like to be at school,” Dickinson said. “Is it a positive feeling? Is it a good feeling? Is it a safe feeling? Or are you nervous, anxious?”

Dickinson said that data is currently outdated because of the tremendous events that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are coming back to school after a year of unusual hardships, she said, so the data collected now will be ground zero going forward.

Michelle Bradley also noted during the Nov. 3 meeting that a former system reported acts of bullying to New York state, as well as other violence.

“There was data showing there was over-reporting by school districts,” Bradley said. “That’s why there’s clear definition between bullying and conflict.”

The new system, according to Bradley, is called School Social Emotional Climate (SSEC).

“So, instead of violent and disruptive reporting, it’s now focused on how is your school climate and let’s hear about the incidents of bullying, as to the definition.”

Young also noted that October was Bullying Prevention Month. Assistant Principal at Emmet Belknap Shawn Murray was also asked to speak of his school’s activities at the Nov. 3 meeting.

“Buses are a major topic,” Murray said, noting that bullying was being talked about in the same spaces it occurred. “In the last two weeks, (for) myself, I’ve been on 10 bus rides … what we’re trying to do is address things through the code of conduct in those places. The cafeteria is one of those places, so we’re talking to kids at lunch before recess.”

Tragically, this appears to have been too late.

The hybrid-school year of 2020-21 left little chance for bullying, Caruso said, but it became clear to her this school year that it was a behavior that was still remembered.

“I rolled up to Emmet Belknap and saw a little boy getting his school bag ripped off him,” Caruso said. “I’m watching this! I walked up in tears! I started yelling to anyone that would listen, 'Why is no one doing anything about this?' ”