ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Parent speaks out on bullying in schools

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdtcW_0d2a2n3b00
Lockport Board of Education JAMES NEISS JamesNeiss.com

“My son lost third grade in this district for bullying,” Jill Caruso said.

Caruso, the parent of a fifth-grader at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School who formerly attended George Southard Elementary School in the Lockport City School District, spoke up at a recent school board meeting.

Caruso said she had not planned to talk at the board of education meeting, but felt compelled to speak out, not necessarily for her own child, who she said, “bounced back,” but for all parents whose children were bullied while the administration did nothing.

“He took his beatings,” Caruso said. “And I went to the DASA (Dignity for All Students Act) reps. I went to the teacher. I went to the CSE (Consultant Special Education) teacher. I went to the superintendent and I’ve come to this board of ed, I don’t know how many times about my son.”

Caruso was passionate in her declaration of the school board’s lack of action on bullying. She noted that after her sister posted about bullying on the popular Facebook group Lockportians, more than 200 responses came rushing in with the same accusations of indifference from the administration while their children suffered.

“At what point are we going to decide to do something about it?” Caruso asked the board at its Wednesday meeting. “If I have to be ‘The Mom’ who has to be the strong one, that may have the means, that isn’t tired, that doesn’t have to work four jobs to get her kid happy … Do you know what the anguish it is to have your child bullied every day?”

Caruso had sat down with this reporter to talk about the issue on Tuesday, a day before the meeting where she felt the need to speak out.

“My personal situation with my son started two years ago in October of 2019,” she said in the interview. “He went into third grade and within a month, I could tell something was happening. When you’re a mom, you know what kind of year you’re going to have within a month.”

Caruso’s son, Brady, couldn’t give a voice to what was happening. He has a strong speech delay, which was very evident in third grade and that made talking about it more difficult.

“I had a meeting, a team meeting, with teacher, consultant teacher, one of the DASA reps who happened to be the school psychologist, and related services which would be speech and OT,” Caruso said. “I said in that meeting, in October ’19, ‘I think he’s being bullied.’ ”

Caruso said that she was told the situation would be looked into, but they never called her back. The rest of the year continued the same.

For Caruso and her family, COVID-19 was almost a blessing.

“There were other kids in the class that were getting bullied severely,” she said. “It was about four or five kids getting bullied (in the class), then Covid happened.”

School Board President Karen Young responded to questioning via email to the US&J.

“The board of education and the district takes bullying and overall social emotional learning very seriously,” she wrote, noting that the board had heard a presentation on Nov. 3 to discuss actions being taken to address bullying.

Holly Dickinson, director of grants and district/community programs, said that school climate surveys were being filled out at all of the schools, down to third grade, at the Nov. 3 meeting.

“It (climate) refers to the environment in the school, but we’re not talking about the weather environment. We’re talking about what it feels like to be at school,” Dickinson said. “Is it a positive feeling? Is it a good feeling? Is it a safe feeling? Or are you nervous, anxious?”

Dickinson said that data is currently outdated because of the tremendous events that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are coming back to school after a year of unusual hardships, she said, so the data collected now will be ground zero going forward.

Michelle Bradley also noted during the Nov. 3 meeting that a former system reported acts of bullying to New York state, as well as other violence.

“There was data showing there was over-reporting by school districts,” Bradley said. “That’s why there’s clear definition between bullying and conflict.”

The new system, according to Bradley, is called School Social Emotional Climate (SSEC).

“So, instead of violent and disruptive reporting, it’s now focused on how is your school climate and let’s hear about the incidents of bullying, as to the definition.”

Young also noted that October was Bullying Prevention Month. Assistant Principal at Emmet Belknap Shawn Murray was also asked to speak of his school’s activities at the Nov. 3 meeting.

“Buses are a major topic,” Murray said, noting that bullying was being talked about in the same spaces it occurred. “In the last two weeks, (for) myself, I’ve been on 10 bus rides … what we’re trying to do is address things through the code of conduct in those places. The cafeteria is one of those places, so we’re talking to kids at lunch before recess.”

Tragically, this appears to have been too late.

The hybrid-school year of 2020-21 left little chance for bullying, Caruso said, but it became clear to her this school year that it was a behavior that was still remembered.

“I rolled up to Emmet Belknap and saw a little boy getting his school bag ripped off him,” Caruso said. “I’m watching this! I walked up in tears! I started yelling to anyone that would listen, 'Why is no one doing anything about this?' ”

Comments / 2

Evelyn Calhoun
5d ago

every parent needs to do that no children should be bullied in school I was bullied in school too my parents took care of it I need to get prayers back in the school they need to get control over the school the state and the government took rights away

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
Fox News

WHO meets to discuss new, ‘heavily mutated’ COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organization is holding a meeting Friday to discuss the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in South Africa that has been blamed on a new variant of the virus. Joe Phaahla, South Africa’s minister of health, identified the new variant as B.1.1.529, and said it seems highly contagious among young people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockport, NY
Education
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Society
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#School Climate#School Districts#Dasa#Cse#Lockportians
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

'Afghan girl' from famous National Geographic cover is given refuge in Italy

Sharbat Gula, famously known as the green-eyed “Afghan Girl” from National Geographic's 1985 magazine cover, has received refuge in Italy amid efforts to evacuate Afghans after the Taliban took over the country three months ago when the U.S. withdrew its remaining troops from Afghanistan. Italy organized Gula's evacuation in response...
EUROPE
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
442
Followers
58
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy