Running with Mark Lorenzoni

Every time Broncos running back Javonte Williams burrows his way through the line, runs away from or even tries to jump over defenders, his combination of speed and power endears him to teammates and fans alike. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins, a 27-year sideline veteran, sees it, too. But he...
RANDOLPH — Wilson Endurance Sports continued their busy summer and fall lineup of events, hosting the fourth Annual Amish Country Running Festival on Sept. 25. The Amish Country Running Festival is a crowd favorite of the events put on by Wilson Endurance Sports. It features five separate events, beginning and ending at the parking lot of the East Randolph United Methodist Church.
CAIRO — Every time Randy Jarzynka puts on his clothes, laces up his shoes and heads out on his nearly daily run, a new outing awaits. “It’s just a daily routine for me. Every run has a story,” said the Cairo resident. “I did eight miles a few days ago and there were 12 white geese off on the side of the road. I thought maybe it was an odd dream — where did those geese come from? I’m sure they came from a farm, but there they were off the road in a field.”
Matt Jones adds that Mark Stoops is currently third on LSU’s list of head-coaching candidates. If this is accurate, I don’t see Jimbo Fisher leaving Texas A&M for LSU. However, it’s hard to imagine Bill O’Brien would turn down the LSU job if offered, though the former Houston Texans coach could be angling to get back in the NFL, so perhaps Stoops could really become the Tigers’ top choice.
It didn’t take long into this new season for newcomer Igor Milicic Jr. to have his coming out party as a Virginia Cavalier. With Tony Bennett tinkering with lineups, experimenting with team chemistry, he called on the true freshman early in Friday night’s 68-52 win over visiting Coppin State. Milicic didn’t disappoint.
I was thinking about this a couple of weeks ago, as I left Viking Stadium after a rare home playoff loss by the Coeur d'Alene High football team. It's been eight seasons now since Coeur d'Alene won a state title in football. That doesn't seem right, but it's true. And...
According to sources, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong will play today at Pitt (3:30 p.m., ESPN2) in a game that could decide the ACC Coastal Division title. Armstrong has practiced this week after suffering injuries to his ribs at BYU on Oct. 30. He missed last Saturday night’s home loss to seventh-ranked Notre Dame after warming up pre-game, suffering too much pain to give it a go.
Dr. David Diduch joins "The Jerry Ratcliffe Show" to talk Brennan Armstrong, UVA-Virginia Tech, then turns the topic to arthritis and how doctors treat it.
In case you missed it, Virginia basketball has a new baby. Kyle Guy, who helped lead the Cavaliers to their 2019 national title, became a father on Sept. 24, and recently posted a photo of Baby Wahoo. Kyle and his wife, Alexa, who were married in Hawaii in July of 2019, welcomed a son, Chance Anthony Guy, who is nearly two months old (see photo).
Kate Douglass improved her own ACC and UVA record in the 200-yard breaststroke as Virginia swimming & diving closed out the 2021 Tennessee Invitational on Saturday afternoon at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. Virginia’s women finished with 809.5 points, behind Tennessee (1203.5) and Alabama (881.5). UVA’s men finished with...
“Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall” returns tonight at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m. (ET). Hosted by former Cavalier Ahmad Hawkins, this week’s show will feature Fralin Family Head...
The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team (18-2-2) returns to action on Saturday night (Nov. 20) when the Cavaliers host fourth-seeded BYU (15-4-1) in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. The match between the...
The only thing better than two more wins tucked in his hip pocket as Tony Bennett walked out of Newark’s Prudential Center on Tuesday night, was knowing that his Virginia basketball team had returned to locking down opponents with suffocating defense. Providence, unbeaten after five games and a two-point favorite...
In a back-and-forth shootout with the ACC’s Coastal Division title on the line, Virginia and No. 18 Pittsburgh gave fans their money’s worth Saturday at Heinz Field. The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-3 ACC) gave it all they had, but the Panthers benefited from five sacks, a pair of fourth-down touchdowns, a kickoff return for six more, and several costly UVA mistakes to clinch a trip to the ACC Championship game in two weeks with a 48-38 win.
No sooner than Virginia had lost its shot at the ACC Coastal Division title last Saturday evening in Pittsburgh, Bronco Mendenhall was onto the next challenge: Virginia Tech. Missing their first championship goal in the loss to Pitt, the Cavaliers’ second championship goal is what Mendenhall framed as the “State Championship.” The Cavaliers are a rare favorite in the series (this will be the 103rd time the two rivals meet).
Virginia got back to its defensive mentality and back in the win column Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, as the Cavaliers took care of Coppin State, 68-52. The Wahoos (2-2) put Tuesday’s 20-point loss to 15th-ranked Houston in the rear-view with an impressive showing on both ends of the floor against the Eagles (1-6).
For Virginia fans, Saturday’s showdown for a shot at the ACC’s Coastal Division crown was all too familiar. Bronco Mendenhall’s Cavaliers scored more than enough to win most games, but it wasn’t enough in UVA’s 48-38 loss at Pittsburgh. Arguably the most prolific offense in Wahoo history can’t score enough to negate the ineptitude of its defense.
If anyone in Newark’s Prudential Center feared the capabilities of Virginia’s Armaan Franklin on Monday night, it was Georgia coach Tom Crean. Crean, who had coached at Indiana before moving on to Georgia in 2018, had tried to recruit Franklin out of high school in Indianapolis. The now-Bulldogs coach wasn’t at all surprised when Franklin ruined Georgia’s party in the opening round of the Roman Legends Classic with a 65-55 Virginia victory.
Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC) renews its in-state rivalry with Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday (Nov. 27) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on ACC Network.
