Running with Mark Lorenzoni

CAIRO — Every time Randy Jarzynka puts on his clothes, laces up his shoes and heads out on his nearly daily run, a new outing awaits. “It’s just a daily routine for me. Every run has a story,” said the Cairo resident. “I did eight miles a few days ago and there were 12 white geese off on the side of the road. I thought maybe it was an odd dream — where did those geese come from? I’m sure they came from a farm, but there they were off the road in a field.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO