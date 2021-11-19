How the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Designers Brought Each Week’s Theme to Life

Last night on ABC's Dancing with the Stars the fantastic final four -- Iman Shumpert (with Daniella Karagach), Cody Rigsby (and Cheryl Burke), Amanda Kloots (and Alan Bersten) and JoJo Siwa (and Jenna Johnson) -- went head-to-head in their quest to take home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The night kicked off with a show-stopping opening number featuring the season's past contenders, and after some fancy footwork, outstanding performances, and the combined viewer and judges vote, it was decreed that the Season 30 winners were Shumpert (the first NBA star to make it to the end of a season, let alone win) and Karagach. Their steamy Cha Cha/Foxtrot fusion, followed by a Hip-hop extravaganza freestyle, awarded them a total score of 80/80.
