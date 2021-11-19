How the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Designers Brought Each Week’s Theme to Life

We see you out there, and we know you're busy: ordering pies you'll pretend you baked (no shame), traveling (safely), hosting family (safely), hiding from family (valid), and, most importantly, trying to figure out what to watch from the hundreds of hours of new television released this week alone. If you're looking to take a break from the holiday chaos but you only have so much time, TV Guide has you covered with our roundup of the best shows and movies out this week. The Dancing With the Stars finale high-kicks things off, followed later in the week by HBO's docuseries Black and Missing and Marvel's new Disney+ series Hawkeye, which skips over Thanksgiving and gets right to the Christmas season. But the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be ignored.

