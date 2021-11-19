ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

How the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Designers Brought Each Week’s Theme to Life

By Fashion Style Editor
 6 days ago

“Dancing With the Stars” is one of the longest-running celebrity reality TV competitions, with 30 seasons under its belt. While the ABC show is known for its elaborate dance routines and for casting a wide range of celebrities across film, TV, music and...

Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
Parade

Check Out the Songs and Dances for Season 30 Finale Week on Dancing with the Stars

On Monday night, the final four couples will take to the ballroom floor to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy when season 30 of Dancing with the Stars comes to its conclusion. The finalists include popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten, and celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke.
People

Dancing with the Stars

Iman Shumpert has been crowned the winner for season 30 of Dancing with the Stars!. The NBA star, 31, was awarded the Mirrorball Trophy by host Tyra Banks in Monday night's finale, after battling on the ballroom floor against fellow finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa. He has made history as the first basketball player to ever win the show.
justjaredjr.com

'Dancing With The Stars' Semi-Finals: Watch Both of Suni Lee's Dances!

The Dancing With The Stars semi-finals took place on Monday night (November 15) from Los Angeles. Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and her partner Sasha Farber performed their two routines for the night. For their Contemporary routine, they danced to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles. Suni and Sasha‘s dance earned them...
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Dancing With the Stars Finale, Marvel's Hawkeye

We see you out there, and we know you're busy: ordering pies you'll pretend you baked (no shame), traveling (safely), hosting family (safely), hiding from family (valid), and, most importantly, trying to figure out what to watch from the hundreds of hours of new television released this week alone. If you're looking to take a break from the holiday chaos but you only have so much time, TV Guide has you covered with our roundup of the best shows and movies out this week. The Dancing With the Stars finale high-kicks things off, followed later in the week by HBO's docuseries Black and Missing and Marvel's new Disney+ series Hawkeye, which skips over Thanksgiving and gets right to the Christmas season. But the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be ignored.
greensboro.com

Who won on Monday night's 'Dancing with the Stars' season finale?

GREENSBORO — Former city resident Cody Rigsby danced his way into the finals of “Dancing with the Stars.” But he did not take home the Mirrorball championship trophy. Rigsby and his professional dance partner Cheryl Burke placed third among four remaining couples in Monday night’s Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.
mediavillage.com

Iman Shumpert Triumphs on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars"

Last night on ABC's Dancing with the Stars the fantastic final four -- Iman Shumpert (with Daniella Karagach), Cody Rigsby (and Cheryl Burke), Amanda Kloots (and Alan Bersten) and JoJo Siwa (and Jenna Johnson) -- went head-to-head in their quest to take home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The night kicked off with a show-stopping opening number featuring the season's past contenders, and after some fancy footwork, outstanding performances, and the combined viewer and judges vote, it was decreed that the Season 30 winners were Shumpert (the first NBA star to make it to the end of a season, let alone win) and Karagach. Their steamy Cha Cha/Foxtrot fusion, followed by a Hip-hop extravaganza freestyle, awarded them a total score of 80/80.
