2021 cloud-native development outlook

By Red Hat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud-native is a common, modern term, but is it more than just a buzzword? Yes, it could be the next phase of modern...

IBM - United States

Creating cloud-native applications: 12-factor applications

Created in 2012, the 12-factor app methodology was designed to provide a set of guidelines for helping developers and organizations to design and build cloud-native applications. We’ll explore how you can take advantage of each of these 12 factors to create applications, utilizing open source technologies, that thrive in the cloud.
aithority.com

CloudQuery Launches with $3.5 Million Seed Funding From boldstart ventures to Solve Developers’ Cloud Infrastructure Visibility Problem

CloudQuery, a startup giving developers better visibility into their cloud infrastructure assets and configuration, announced that it has closed a $3.5 million seed funding round led by boldstart ventures, with participation from Work-Bench, Mango Capital and Haystack. As cloud infrastructure providers and service catalogues have grown, the burden on developer...
#Application Development#Software Applications#Red Hat
aithority.com

OutSystems Unveils Next Generation Platform, Delivering Elite Cloud-Native Development Capabilities To Any Organization

OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, unveiled a next generation application platform that enables development teams to build state-of-the-art cloud applications more than 14 million people use apps created on the OutSystems platform. Customers rely on OutSystems to build everything from mobile apps and consumer websites, to workgroup apps and extensions of other core systems like Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce. The new platform, codenamed Project Neo, delivers the next level of application scale and developer productivity that organizations need to compete in a cloud-first world.
aithority.com

Eurovision Sport Engage With Blackbird to Drive Cloud Native Video Production Workflow Efficiencies

Blackbird plc, the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announced that Eurovision Sport has engaged with Blackbird to drive cloud native video production workflow efficiencies for its members in a multi-year deal. Eurovision Sport is utilising Blackbird for professional, collaborative and scalable...
Neowin

Akka Serverless to offer secure and flexible solutions for building cloud-native services

Lightbend, a platform for cloud-native microservice frameworks, has announced the general availability of Akka Serverless Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This service allows the development of cloud-native apps employing any programming language and mitigates the requirement for databases in deploying business-critical applications. Founder and CEO of Lightbend, Jonas Bonér went on to say...
helpnetsecurity.com

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud 3.0 protects cloud environments from development to runtime

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma Cloud 3.0, an integrated platform to shift security left—significantly improving organizations’ entire cloud security posture by reducing security risk at runtime. With a customer base that already includes 77% of the Fortune 100, the most complete Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) now also offers...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Advanced Television

Pushing the boundaries with Cloud-native TV

An upcoming event goes deeper into the cloud, beyond the simple heavy-lifting of video workloads, to examine the new solutions that push boundaries of what is now possible. Using real-world examples ‘Working backwards from Audience Engagement’ will feature:. 1. Executive Fireside discussion with David Travis of Sky – the significant...
jaxenter.com

Cloud Native Software Delivery

A significant gap often develops between continuous deployment of applications and accurate entitlement management—particularly as software producers shift to microservices that are delivered in containerized environments. This gap shouldn’t exist. Scott Niemann explains the impact of this gap and how to close it. Software producers are changing the way they...
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Function-as-a-Service Market 2021-2027 Development Status, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies and Scope with Outlook

The 2021-2027 market research report on Global “Function-as-a-Service Market” provides information about the market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and new development in the market. The report aims to provide an extensive analysis of key statistics with various research techniques, opportunities, business strategies and latest innovations. Function-as-a-Service Market research report provides detailed information of the market, and confident in meeting investors needs and expectations.
thedallasnews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Components Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development, Investigation, consumption by regional data, Growth by to 2027

Market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and Porter's Five Forces model analysis are among the topics covered in the Cloud Infrastructure Components Market report. The leading players, growth rates, output value, and important locations are all covered in the study. The global industry study includes product specifications and criteria, firm profiles, manufacturing sites, contact information, and revenue. A detailed analysis of the market's most prominent growths is also included in the study.
aithority.com

Kubernetes And Cloud Native Essentials Training And KCNA Certification Now Available

New training course from CNCF and The Linux Foundation provides basic knowledge of Kubernetes and cloud native architectures and helps prepare for new entry-level certification. The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native...
siliconangle.com

VMware brings its Cross-Cloud services for multicloud app development to AWS

Computing virtualization software firm VMware Inc. is pushing harder into multicloud with the expanded availability today of its Cross-Cloud services via Amazon Web Services Inc.’s cloud marketplace. VMware launched its Cross-Cloud services at last month’s VMWorld 2021 conference. VMware Cross-Cloud is a group of integrated services including the VMware Tanzu...
devops.com

How to Implement a Cloud-Native Service

The entire CI/CD/ARA market has been in flux almost since its inception. No sooner did we find a solution to a given problem than a better idea came along. The level of change has been intensified by increasing use, which has driven changes to underlying tools. Changes in infrastructure, such ... Read More.
TravelDailyNews.com

Brittain Resorts and Hotels selects Agilysys Cloud-Native SaaS property management solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Agilysys, Inc. , a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced that Brittain Resorts and Hotels in Myrtle Beach, SC, has selected Agilysys’ cloud-native SaaS PMS solution Agilysys Stay, as well as Agilysys rGuest Service and Owners Accounting for 10 of their properties representing over 3,400 rooms.
InfoQ.com

OutSystems Announces a Cloud Based Development Platform Project Neo in Preview

Recently, OutSystems announced a new cloud-native application platform, codenamed Project Neo, at their annual NextStep event. It is the first time in company history that OutSystems has launched a second platform, next to OutSystems 11 – a platform for enterprise-grade low-code development. Project Neo is now available for public preview...
ciodive.com

The new normal demands a new e-commerce strategy: Cloud-native provides a futureproof technology backbone

The global COVID-19 pandemic changed consumers' behavior, expectations and preferences in ways that none of us could have anticipated. Digital touchpoints became far more important in purchasing journeys for everything from automobiles to financial services, and from consumer packaged goods to real estate. Meanwhile, as brands rushed to provide their customers with personalized, seamless, user-friendly and intuitive online experiences, competition in the digital space has heated up.
ExecutiveBiz

Palo Alto Networks’ Drew Epperson on Cloud Native Access Points

Drew Epperson, senior director of federal engineering and chief architect at Palo Alto Networks, said cloud native access points could enable the Department of Defense to provide more secure cloud connections to warfighters by removing all implied trust while reducing latency and improving user experience. Epperson told Breaking Defense in...
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 395: Who is building clouds for the independent developer?

Big enterprise clients looking for "lift and shift" are lucrative clients in the cloud market. But there are also millions of independent developers who need cloud tech at their scale. We chat with Gabe Monroy, the new chief product officer at DigitalOcean, about the customers big cloud companies are missing,...
