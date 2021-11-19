2021 cloud-native development outlook

OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, unveiled a next generation application platform that enables development teams to build state-of-the-art cloud applications more than 14 million people use apps created on the OutSystems platform. Customers rely on OutSystems to build everything from mobile apps and consumer websites, to workgroup apps and extensions of other core systems like Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce. The new platform, codenamed Project Neo, delivers the next level of application scale and developer productivity that organizations need to compete in a cloud-first world.
Comments / 0