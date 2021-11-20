ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Reggaeton VS RnB

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a huge Sold Out Return Party with 1400+ Attendees the Capitals Biggest Latin Party 'Reggaeton Vs RNB' will be making another huge return to South London's Fire & Lightbox Superclubs in Vauxhall on Saturday 20th November 2021. We've hosted a total of 41 SOLD OUT PARTIES with 1400+...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Rock The Belles (Hiphop, RnB)

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Rock The Belles ‘London’s flyest ladies of Hiphop’ have built a Rock solid reputation for throwing the hypest Hiphop parties in London!. Rock The Belles. Hiphop – RnB - Dancehall - Afrobeats. 3rd Saturday’s bi-monthly, 10pm-4am 20 November. @ Omeara. London Bridge. Dj’s Sian...
MUSIC
Miami New Times

Reggaeton Superstar Karol G: A Primer

You can look forward to an influx of blue wigs at the FTX Arena. Karol G will take the stage on Friday, November 26, as part of her Bichota Tour. And as the Colombian reggaeton and Latin trap star said on the Tonight Show last week, she sees so many fans in wigs when she looks out into the audience at shows — a nod to the turquoise hair she has been sporting as of late — that it looks like a "big blue cloud."
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

Rated R - Classic RnB/Rap Anthems!

8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Shoreditch's Favourite R&B night returns: Classic RnB + Rap Anthems until late!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. DJ: Rob Pursey (Southern Hospitality/Hip Hop Karaoke/Players Ball), Tripitaka, Rae Dee (Nike/Southern Hospitality) With Special...
MUSIC
cheddar.com

Vibra Urbana Music Festival Brings Biggest Names in Reggaeton to the Stage

Miami's biggest Latin music festival is back next month. Vibra Urbana is kicking off its two-day, star-studded show on December 18 and 19. Puerto Rican veteran Don Omar is among the top headliners of the event. Javier Caso, co-founder of Vibra Urbana Festival, joins Cheddar News to preview the event.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Maluma
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Stefflon Don
skiddle.com

Early Jazz Showcase Special

Come down for a lovely little evening of some great 20s tunes. Clarinettist and Saxophonist Tom Olsen presents his weekly night of 1920s Early Jazz, accompanied by some of London's best Guitarists and Double Bassists, as well as guest spot appearances from some up-and-coming jazz musicians and vocalists. Enjoy an...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘You can’t cancel me, I’ve got bills to pay!’: music stars on pop’s strange 2021

How did you feel coming into 2021, after the unprecedented bleakness of 2020?. Lindsey Jordan, AKA Snail Mail I finally finished a record – it had been three years. It’s funny, as a teenage star, that I came back as an adult. We haven’t played a show in two years, and that time means a lot to me, because I’m pretty young. I feel like I’m swimming upstream against imposter issues; I forget what it feels like to play a show.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggaeton#Dj#Sold Out Return Party#Vauxhall#Come Party#Lighting Sound System#Yankee#Chris Brown#Latin
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee's sweet photo with young son sparks tearful fan response

Ginger Zee received an overwhelming response from her social media followers on Tuesday with a snapshot featuring one of her children. The Good Morning America star captured a special moment with her son and posted it on Instagram. The image showed Ginger's hand holding that of her little boy's. She...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

Rappers Lil Baby and Saweetie were mentioned in dating rumors this week after they reportedly went on a shopping spree together, with Baby allegedly dropping $100,000 on the Icy Girl. The internet has been quick to react to signs of the possible next big hip-hop couple, but it looks like everyone may have jumped the gun because, according to Baby, he's still a free agent.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models a Chic Gray Tory Burch Suit & Square-Toed Leather Heeled Boots

Zaya Wade is a fashion icon in the making. And it only makes sense when you consider that she is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and her step-mother is Gabrielle Union. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old gave major fashionista vibes as she posed for pictures, where she’s seen wearing a sleek dark gray suit by Tory Burch. The ensemble consisted of a vest and pleated trousers. She styled her hair in knotless braids, but curled the ends. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, which included hoop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is getting double the blessing as she's expecting her first two babies! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy