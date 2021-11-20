ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rated R - Classic RnB/Rap Anthems!

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Shoreditch's Favourite R&B night returns: Classic RnB + Rap Anthems until late!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Reggaeton VS RnB

After a huge Sold Out Return Party with 1400+ Attendees the Capitals Biggest Latin Party 'Reggaeton Vs RNB' will be making another huge return to South London's Fire & Lightbox Superclubs in Vauxhall on Saturday 20th November 2021. We've hosted a total of 41 SOLD OUT PARTIES with 1400+ attendees...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Hip-Hop vs Rnb

London’s hypest party is back, bigger and better than every as Hip-Hop vs RnB launches brings the vibes to Brick Lane. 150 Brick Lane (Next to 93 Feet East), London E1 6QL. Resident DJs Spinning the very best Rap, RnB & more include…. 26th November: DJ Cable (BBC 1xtra), Mercedes...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Bhangra vs Rap

8:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 12:00am) This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. JK Media are here to present their first ever event that you will not want to miss! After a long time indoors, dropping a Bhangra VS Rap party was too hard to resist! These two genres merging creates an exciting, hyped atmosphere. JK Media is in full planning mode, assembling the greatest Bhangra and Rap artists to provide the hype this event deserves. We have sourced some special guest DJ's that are very popular in this industry to provide total vibes. Jk Media will be providing a bar with cocktails, spirits, soft drinks and confectionary stands. VIP access tables will be provided for the VIP tickets holders. Let's do this! Early bird tickets go on sale Friday 1st October at 10 am. TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE ON THE DOOR.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Pharrell
Person
T Pain
Person
Anderson Paak
Person
Cardi B.
Billboard

Will Astroworld Worsen the Rap Against Hip-Hop Concerts?

For decades, bias against hip-hop and fear that such concerts are more likely to bring violence from the streets into venues has manifested as higher costs for event insurance that covers a range of potential outcomes, from cancellation to property damage and audience injuries. One former promoter in the Pacific Northwest says he was asked to pay up to five times more for insurance coverage on hip-hop shows in the 2010s, and when he brought a complaint to the local insurance commissioner, he was told that, as a private company, the insurer could charge whatever it wanted. Now some touring executives worry that, even as the genre’s popularity is at an all-time high, the 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries at Astroworld could further warp insurers’ perceptions — despite the fact that the culture of raging is arguably more common at hard-rock shows and has no intrinsic link to hip-hop.
MUSIC
indieisnotagenre.com

Sea Girls drop new anthemic single ‘Hometown’

Fresh from their sold out UK tour, Sea Girls today reveal their brand new single Hometown. Having recently announced their new album Homesick for January 14th, Hometown is the third track to be lifted from the new album and follows on from recent singles Again, Again and Sick. Hometown was...
MUSIC
CultureMap Austin

Rap legend breaks into Austin with hip-hop version of holiday classic The Nutcracker

No shade to Miss Carey, but can we slow down on the “All I Want for Christmas is You”? Even though tradition can really drag on, it’s only a matter of time before the modern contributions start catching up. Both are great, but we need a balanced mix to feel genuine during the holidays. The iconic “Christmas Rappin’” Kurtis Blow is here to give us, yet again, an exciting contemporary twist on a seasonal classic, The Nutcracker.
AUSTIN, TX
skiddle.com

Early Jazz Showcase Special

Come down for a lovely little evening of some great 20s tunes. Clarinettist and Saxophonist Tom Olsen presents his weekly night of 1920s Early Jazz, accompanied by some of London's best Guitarists and Double Bassists, as well as guest spot appearances from some up-and-coming jazz musicians and vocalists. Enjoy an...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rated R#Anthems#Dj#Madness#Nike#Players Ball#Destiny S Child
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rated-R Playboy – “Hypnosis + Gutterboys II”

Rated-R Playboy is headed into the end of the year with a pair of new tracks, keeping his swagger at an all time high on “Hypnosis” and “Gutterboys II.” The former features a zoned out beat, with Playboy talking about a ride or die significant other, and providing for the both of them how he needs to. The second track is a follow up to a 2020 single, with a grittier flow over another laid back. It’s a combo that works well, with the production flowing into one another seamlessly, and Rated-R Playboy combining raps for the streets and the women. Listen to the two-pack below:
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Internet Sensation Brandon Delgado Is Ready to Rule the RnB Scene

With almost everybody having access to the internet, it has become easier for many young artists to get their music heard. They have plenty of material to use as their guide to improve their craft and find inspiration from other artists. Brandon Delgado is one of these young but promising artists to have used the internet to build a career as a musician.
INTERNET
happymag.tv

Tawny K’s ‘Millennial Woman’ is an anthem of empowerment

With its cinematic scope, angular synths, and powerhouse vocal performance, Millennial Woman is a daring piece of pop from Adelaide’s Tawny K. A formidable talent, Tawny K has traversed a range of electro-pop textures over the years. But with the release of her latest single, Millennial Woman, her sound has taken on epic proportions.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

Rappers Lil Baby and Saweetie were mentioned in dating rumors this week after they reportedly went on a shopping spree together, with Baby allegedly dropping $100,000 on the Icy Girl. The internet has been quick to react to signs of the possible next big hip-hop couple, but it looks like everyone may have jumped the gun because, according to Baby, he's still a free agent.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is getting double the blessing as she's expecting her first two babies! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy