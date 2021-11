Ever since the very first Xbox, Microsoft has marked the launch of each console with a "Halo" game. The franchise has become so synonymous with its brand that Windows' AI assistant is even named Cortana after the artificial intelligence that lives in the Master Chief's powered suit. One of the main reasons so many people were worried about "Halo Infinite" was that it took so long to get a release date. Fans were upset at the news that "Infinite" was delayed back in August 2020 before a leak forced Microsoft to finally announce that the game would be released on December 8, 2021. Now it seems the company's plans have changed again.

