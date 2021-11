The Dickinson State University (DSU) Blue Hawk football team will hit the road to Des Moines, Iowa, to take on No. 3 Vikings of Grand View University in the NAIA Opening Round game. The Blue Hawks earned the 14-seed, while the Vikings garnered the 3-seed. The Blue Hawks are one of 16 teams in the nation to qaulify for postseason action. This marks their 22nd year in the national playoffs.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO