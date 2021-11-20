ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pentagon chief seeks to reassure concerned Middle East allies

By Idrees Ali
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8zp6_0d2ZmymY00

MANAMA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought on Saturday to reassure allies in the Middle East that President Joe Biden's administration was committed to the region despite Washington increasingly turning its attention towards countering China.

It was unclear how much impact Austin's speech would have with Washington's allies in the Middle East, since it was not backed by any announcements of further deployments or new weapon sales in the region.

Gulf Arab states, heavily reliant on the U.S. military umbrella, have expressed uncertainty about Biden's focus on the region, especially after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. They are now closely watching efforts to revive a global-powers nuclear pact with Iran.

In a speech in Bahrain during a trip to the Gulf, Austin acknowledged concern in the region and globally that the United States was solely focussed on China's challenge.

"Let's be clear: America's commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure," Austin said.

He said the United States was committed to countering Iran, even as Washington works to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue. But if Iran isn't willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all the options necessary to keep the United States secure," Austin said.

The Pentagon chief said that Washington would be coming to the indirect negotiations on reviving the deal starting on Nov. 29 in Vienna in good faith.

"But Iran's actions in recent months have not been encouraging - especially because of the expansion of their nuclear programme," he Austin said.

Gulf states have asked for any deal to address what they call Iran's ballistic missile programme and destabilising behaviour in the region.

'IMPENDING AMERICAN ABANDONMENT'?

While a number of U.S. administrations have tried to move the focus away from the Middle East and towards the Pacific, Biden in August ended the longest U.S. war, in Afghanistan.

"There's dismay that the United States is on its way out the door. I'm not sure messaging addresses that sense of impending American abandonment," said Jon Alterman of the Washington CSIS think-tank.

A senior U.S. defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Austin was not expected to make new commitments in the region during his trip.

Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest regional allies, has been frustrated by the approach of Biden's White House, which has pressed Riyadh to improve its human rights record and end the war in Yemen.

Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal, attending the Manama security forum, welcomed verbal assurances but said "demonstrative actions are equally important".

He cited the need to prevent Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis from obtaining arms. Washington is pressing Riyadh to lift a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas, a condition from the group for ceasefire talks.

Austin was set to visit Saudi Arabia in September but the trip was postponed at the last minute. He will not be visiting Riyadh on this trip.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Editing by William Mallard and David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Axios

U.S. assurances on Iran met with skepticism in the region

MANAMA, Bahrain — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was among top U.S. officials who spoke at the Manama Dialogue last weekend about the U.S. commitment to stand up to Iran, but their words were met with skepticism. Why it matters: In the public sessions and in private conversations, many of...
U.S. POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Austin: US Commitment to Middle East Strong and Sure

'Let's be clear: America's commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure,' U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. Officials in the region are concerned about the U.S. commitment to the region, especially since it is seeking to reach a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pentagon chief promises Arab allies it will counter Iran

Iran and its drones are a threat to US troops and allies in the Middle East, and Washington will work to deter it, the Pentagon chief told Gulf officials amid concerns that US forces are being realigned away from the region. "Iran's proliferation of one-way attack UAVs is a constant...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pentagon Chief in Mideast to Reaffirm US Support for Region

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin landed in Bahrain Friday at the start of a Middle East trip that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, he will speak at the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue, where he will "reaffirm the U.S. resolve to advance and strengthen enduring defense partnerships and commitment to the long-standing U.S. leadership role in strengthening regional security and stability," according to a Pentagon press release.
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

At Pentagon, Ukraine’s defense chief calls for world unity to deter Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov called for global unity to prevent a new Russian “escalation” against Ukraine during a visit to the Pentagon on Thursday, as Kiev and Washington warn of what they say is unusual Russian military activity. The U.S. military has so far stopped short...
MILITARY
Bay News 9

Pentagon chief speaks on 2019 Syria airstrike that killed civilians, promises improvement

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke for the first time on Wednesday about a 2019 U.S. military airstrike in Syria that killed dozens, including several civilians, after a New York Times investigation published this week found it was never outwardly acknowledged despite being one of the largest civilian casualty incidents in the war against ISIS.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying. The call comes at a time when Washington...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. threatens escalation with Iran at IAEA next month

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The United States threatened on Thursday to confront Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency next month if it does not cooperate more with the watchdog - an escalation that could undermine talks on reviving a 2015 big-power deal with Iran. Tehran is locked in...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#The Middle East#Iran#Houthis#Gulf Arab#The Pacific Bide
Foreign Policy

Pentagon Quietly Puts More Troops in Taiwan

The Biden administration added more U.S. troops to Taiwan over the past few months, according to newly published Defense Department data, leaving nearly 40 troops on the embattled island to protect the de facto U.S. embassy and train Taiwanese troops. The small but steadily growing U.S. footprint—now nearly twice as...
MILITARY
SFGate

Biden's Low-Key Media Strategy Draws Allies' Concern

As president, Donald Trump was a media maximalist whose unavoidable-for-comment style helped generate saturation news coverage, for better or worse. President Joe Biden has taken a stingier approach to his dealings with the press — and not all his allies believe it’s working out. After nine months in office, Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
defense.gov

Secretary Austin Travels to the Middle East

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs on a trip Thursday, November 18, to meet with government and military leaders in the Kingdom of Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, Secretary Austin will meet with senior government officials to affirm the strength of our defense partnership and discuss...
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy