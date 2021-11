I’ve often wondered if I could give up hunting and just fish or give up fishing and just hunt. I’m most often stuck with that thought as I sit peacefully in my deer stand up from a small lake and listen to the last anglers of the season drop their boats off the launch at first light for the aggressive autumn trout that occupy the chilly waters. Ever a victim of FOMO, or the fear of missing out, I find myself caught in the internal debate of which is better, which would I do if I had to choose or was stuck on the proverbial desert island that only allowed for one for the rest of my life. Thankfully, I don’t have to make that choice, and both options, which are approached usually quite differently, test my skills in many ways, but always come down to a matter of vision, and not necessarily my own.

HOBBIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO