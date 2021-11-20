Hawk Announces the Rival Micro Treestand

It’s late afternoon and you’ve just arrowed the bull elk that you’ve been pursuing for days. It’s September, which means the rut is on. It also means that America’s most fearsome predator is out looking to fill his stomach before winter sets in. You quarter the bull by headlamp and hang what meat you can’t carry in the trees. It’s pitch dark by the time you begin making your way down the mountain, a bloody hunk of elk strapped to your pack. Are you predator or prey?
We have reached that pivotal time of year during the hunting seasons where hopefully you have filled your tag and have a plump freezer of wild game to rest your hat on, or Mother Nature coupled with poor luck has not been kind to your hunting success. Thus, you are looking to store away your hunting equipment until next year. If the latter is true, how are you stands looking? Disheveled? Outdated? Downright broken? With the holidays and Black Friday approaching, you might be in need of an early gift for yourself by upgrading your stand to something from Summit. In fact, they have an early sale going on right now you may want to capitalize on!
How this innovative, cross-body leash system allows sporting dog handlers hands-free control in the field. Not all leashes are created equal—I’ve learned that notion plenty of times over the years. Too short, too long, too thin, too heavy. I’ve also learned—the hard way at times—how difficult it is to carry gear to the field all while trying to wrangle a rambunctious young bird dog—or two.
Crimson Trace Hardline, Hardline Pro, Brushline and Brushline Pro optics series adapt reticles, focal planes and turrets to meet the needs of shooters and hunters. Crimson Trace has been in the variable-powered optics business for about 3 years, and its new Hardline, Hardline Pro, Brushline and Brushline Pro series reflect its growing ability to tailor its products for the American market. The Hardline models favor the competitive and tactical shooting crowd, for example, while the Brushline models target the hunting market. The differences in features between these four lines are found in the reticles, focal planes and turrets. Not surprisingly, the Pro models are more...
Is it ever the right time to switch gears and leave a mature buck behind? I say yes. I firmly believe it’s long been the question many deer hunters have asked themselves more than any other. And it goes something along the lines of, “I wonder if it’s possible that I’ve been putting too much pressure on this big buck I’m trying to kill?”
Multiple trail cameras, careful strategy key Kevin Miller's attack on giant Ohio non-typical buck. Most of us like to think of ourselves as serious deer hunters. After all, we think about deer hunting year round, practice with our bows and crossbows, invest in new gear and clothing, and study trail camera photos in our spare time.
Grass equals bass. We’ve heard that all our lives and for good reason. However, if you assume more is better, consider how the seasonal die back of hydrilla and milfoil meadows presents a particular opportunity for anglers tracking down fall bass. Driven by the instinct to pack on weight for...
Our editors compiled a Christmas gift list with great ideas for your favorite hunters. Hunters are notoriously difficult to shop for when Christmas comes around. They already have plenty of gear, but continually yearn for more. Hunters can be pretty picky about the gear they desire, too. So, we're to...
When you go to sleep in the American West, you never know what you might wake up to. A Colorado family learned this as they awoke to hundreds of elk that had taken over their yard. This was quite a sight to see as a driver cruised through a small...
The Smith & Wesson snubnose double-action Centennial “template” was—and still is—pocket-perfect. In 1952, Smith & Wesson introduced the Centennial, so named to commemorate the company’s 100th anniversary. This auspicious addition to the J-Frame line came two years after the Chiefs Special, which got the ball rolling for the company’s enormously successful line of five-shot, small-frame, snubnose revolvers. And a couple of ticks later, the steel-framed Bodyguard was introduced in 1955.
Cort Travis got permission on a property in September, just over a month later, he shot a giant there. Cort Travis’s landlord for his college house owns 80 acres of cattle land in Oklahoma. Back in September, he received permission to dove hunt the property. While he was dove hunting, he had seen some deer on the property, so he asked the landlord’s permission to hang a trail camera on the parcel.
The Bravo Co. BCM4 RECCE-14 MCMR MK2 just might be the only gun you need to protect what's dear to you. According to my friend David Faubion, editor of the Book of the AR-15 and other KSE-OSG special publications, Bravo Co.’s BCM4 is “the gun to have if I were only going to have one gun to guard all that’s dear to me.” That’s an awfully strong endorsement, and it carries a lot of weight because David is thick into AR-type guns—rifles, carbines, and pistols. I’ve lost track of the number of special ARs David has built himself, not to mention the myriad factory-made ARs that he’s owned. He hunts with ARs, he trains with ARs, he shoots them for fun, and he’s won more than a few informal industry competition matches with them. His word is...
The Trijicon RMRcc (Rugged Miniaturized Reflex Concealed Carry) red dot sight is sized for micro-compact pistols. Trijicon has been a leader in the reflex red dot market for years, thanks to the gold-standard RMR or Rugged Miniaturized Reflex sight. The RMR is a great sight, but its footprint was a tad too large for today’s micro-compact pistols. Trijicon has responded with the RMRcc, the “cc” standing for concealed carry. Suggested retail price is $699.
You've made your shot, and you're in the deep woods. Now it's time to get packing. Looking down at the buck I had just shot, I felt pride in successfully completing a tough hunt. I also felt a bit uneasy. Behind me, the steep banks of a muddy, barely running river separated me from an easy extraction.
The .300 H&H (Holland & Holland) Magnum's tapered shoulder and belted base set the stage for later .30-caliber Magnums; here's its history. In 1912 the respected British firm Holland & Holland established the future of the belted rifle case with the .375 H&H Magnum. It was not the first belted case, but it was the one that set the dimensions for a century of cartridges to come. H&H’s head and belt design have been used almost unchanged in a staggering number of standard, proprietary, and wildcat cartridges.
Utilizing a compact length slide that is quicker out of the holster, a full 17+1 capacity frame, and customizable ergonomics, the Shadow Systems XR920 9mm is mission ready; here's a first look at the crossover pistol. Chambered in 9mm, the Shadow Systems XR920 crossover pistol features a compact slide machined...
First Look: Springfield Armory XD-M Elite 3.8-Inch Compact OSP 9mm Pistol. Springfield Armory has announced the newest addition to the XD-M Elite series — the XD-M Elite 3.8-inch Compact OSP. This EDC-ready 9mm redefines what you should expect from modern, striker-fired pistols.
Great Lakes catch rates are plummeting and anglers don't know why. Marty Grazco has been President of the Pennsylvania Steelhead Association (PSA) for seven years, caught his first steelhead in 1976, and lives less than a mile from what some would consider to be the highest concentration of steelhead in Pennsylvania—the lower section of Walnut Creek. Stream improvement projects sponsored by the PSA, monumental stocking efforts by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission (PFBC) and 3-C-U Trout Association, and a set of high falls found just upstream from the Manchester Hole that blocks migration, make this PFBC Access Area a heavily fished destination for in- and out-of-state anglers.
More than 50 cool new gear items to make your ice angling more productive. The ice season is just about upon us this year. In fact, some places may already have ice forming, and a few select waters may even already have fishable ice before Thanksgiving. While ice conditions always...
