After a Year-long hiatus during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, the Lewis & Clark Men’s Basketball team will once again be competing this winter. Last year, in order to ensure the safety of the student athletes and coaching staff, LC was the only school in the Northwest Conference (NWC) to completely opt out of the season. Today, Nov. 12, 2021, the 2021-22 season will officially debut for the Pios when they face West Coast Baptist College. Their season will stretch from now until the NWC Tournament, which begins on Feb. 24, 2022.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO