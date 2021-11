As a recovering perfectionist and workaholic, I often have trouble with the word “wait.” Waiting implies that something is not getting done, that perhaps whatever was being done before the “wait” was not done well and a step needs to be taken backwards. But God has made me do a lot of waiting so far in my life, and each time I look back I see where it was for my own good.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO