10 Items You Can Borrow From a Library Besides Books

We are fortunate to be in a community bursting with creative and talented persons willing to share their stories, art, wisdom, skills and interests. The Library's local author section reflects this, as the section includes works by more than 120 different local authors, many of whom have created multiple works, leaving our collection at over 230 titles and growing. Subjects and genres range from local history, biography and autobiography, various nonfiction, poetry, fiction, and children's picture books. Many of these books also include local art and artists with contributors being residents or former residents of Rappahannock County.

WASHINGTON, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO