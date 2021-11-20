Reader: Deer hunting a tradition

Two Chetek families, the Hakseths and Andersons, have spent decades hunting together and kept the deer camp tradition alive once again this year. Eleven-year-old Mason Anderson was congratulated and greeted family and friends when he harvested this beautiful 11-point buck on opening morning (Saturday, Nov. 20) of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt. “The Hakseths and I have been hunting together for probably 25-plus years in the chetek area and now it’s time to hand the reins down to our kids to start being successful hunters,” stated Phil Anderson, Mason’s dad. While hunting with family friend and former Chetek resident Nate Weldon, who resides in Boston, Mass., and comes back home every year for rifle season, Mason shot the buck with Weldon’s .30-06 at 7:40 a.m. The 11-pointer had a 16-inch spread, and Mason was the only successful hunter in the group. Seven youth hunters, ages 11–16 hunted in deer camp. Pictured in front, from left to right, are Colten Hakseth, Ryder Hakseth, Mason Anderson and Jazmine Anderson; in back are Kacy Anderson, Mia Clemmens and Emma Anderson.

CHETEK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO