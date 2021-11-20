ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader: Deer hunting a tradition

 6 days ago

So it’s deer season again and folks are, predictably, arguing the politics of guns and hunting. That whole argument assumes that hunting is all about killing an innocent animal. But is that true?. During the 1960s my brother, Bud, and I graduated from pop guns to BB guns to...

SCNow

The most popular deer hunting calibers

Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed. • 6.5 Creedmoor – This cartridge has received more press than other deer rifle cartridges, since hunters are enjoying taking deer at ranges of 400-500 yards. But honestly, the 6.5 Creedmoor isn’t that much of an improvement over the 7mm-08.
LIFESTYLE
hometownfocus.us

Fifty years of deer hunting

This article was originally published in the Minnesota Volunteer (now Minnesota Conservation Volunteer), November–December 1979. The 1978 deer season was special at our deer hunting camp. We called it our 50th anniversary hunt. My two uncles plus a couple of cronies had their first deer hunt in northern Minnesota in...
PETS
Banana 101.5

New to Hunting? Here’s the DNR’s Best Deer Hunting Practices

Getting out in the woods for the first time can be intimidating for new hunters. On Monday, hunters throughout Michigan will be hitting the woods to hopefully bring home a deer for the family. Many are experienced hunters, but some are not. If you are one of the not-so-experienced hunters, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a list of the Top 10 Best Hunting Practices for deer season.
HOBBIES
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Camp Spirit of Alaska: Family Traditions and Blacktail Deer

Deer hunting has been a lifetime tradition for families around the globe. To experience that tradition on Kodiak Island truly makes for a lifetime of memories. Enjoy this episode as Steele Davis, lodge owner of Spirit of Alaska Wilderness Adventures spends the week with family and friends as they keep their holiday tradition of spending time together hunting Alaska's Sitka blacktail deer.
WausauPilot

Column: Making scents of deer hunting

I learned a new word the other day referring to the desire of hardcore deer hunters to be in their stand as the fall breeding season heats up. Apparently, a “rutcation” is when you set aside some vacation days so that you can be in your deer stand rather than behind your desk at the height of the rut. The rut is the deer breeding season.
ANIMALS
KFVS12

MO deer hunting numbers

Cape Girardeau's Central pool is getting a facelift. Plaza Tire Service announced today it is Partnering with Arizona-based Sun Auto and Tire Service. Herrin's Annual Thanksgiving feast will be a little different than years past. Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you are missing anything for your...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
carolinasportsman.com

Late-season trips for deer-hunting success

(Photo by Michael Bibb) Try these seven tips for late-season deer hunting and use a few tags as the. Award-winning writer and photographer Terry Madewell of Ridgeway, S.C., has been an outdoors writer for more than 30 years. He has a degree in wildlife and fisheries management and has a long career as a professional wildlife biologist/natural resources manager.
RIDGEWAY, SC
Brainerd Dispatch

What's Up Outdoors: A mixed bag for deer hunting opener

For our hunting party — and many others I talked to that hunt up north — opening weekend was a bust. And for the first time ever, many die hard hunters I know went fishing rather than put any more hours in sitting in a tree. Hopefully this snow and...
BRAINERD, MN
chetekalert.com

Family traditions: next generation of deer hunters are here

Two Chetek families, the Hakseths and Andersons, have spent decades hunting together and kept the deer camp tradition alive once again this year. Eleven-year-old Mason Anderson was congratulated and greeted family and friends when he harvested this beautiful 11-point buck on opening morning (Saturday, Nov. 20) of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt. “The Hakseths and I have been hunting together for probably 25-plus years in the chetek area and now it’s time to hand the reins down to our kids to start being successful hunters,” stated Phil Anderson, Mason’s dad. While hunting with family friend and former Chetek resident Nate Weldon, who resides in Boston, Mass., and comes back home every year for rifle season, Mason shot the buck with Weldon’s .30-06 at 7:40 a.m. The 11-pointer had a 16-inch spread, and Mason was the only successful hunter in the group. Seven youth hunters, ages 11–16 hunted in deer camp. Pictured in front, from left to right, are Colten Hakseth, Ryder Hakseth, Mason Anderson and Jazmine Anderson; in back are Kacy Anderson, Mia Clemmens and Emma Anderson.
CHETEK, WI
Daily Telegram

At Camp Nukkumaa, Wisconsin deer hunt tradition going strong

ORIENTA — Not far out of downtown Oulu, down a gravel road they call "Tarpaper Alley," you’ll find a deer camp tucked into the ash, oak and aspen forest of northern Bayfield County. In some ways, it’s like a thousand other Wisconsin deer camps, but bigger, and with a certain...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHAS 11

Understanding deer hunting season in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — It's officially deer hunting season in Kentucky, but for those of us who don't participate, we may not realize how it impacts the community and environment. Deer hunting in Kentucky brings in more than $550 million of total economic benefit annually, and about 300,000 Kentuckians hunt deer each year. Modern gun season alone typically produces 60 to 70% of Kentucky's total annual deer harvest.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Free Press

Mackenthun: Youth deer hunt has become major undertaking

Tom Chard remembers what it was like to be obsessed with the outdoors as a young man. It was his brother-in-law Ben Gregory, at the time his sister’s girlfriend, who fanned the flames. “My parents didn’t really hunt or fish at all,” Chard told me, “so growing up it was...
HOBBIES
kroxam.com

DEER HUNTING PICTURES FROM HUNTING SEASON

KROX will be posting pictures of hunters that have success throughout the hunting season. To get your picture posted, email it to kroxnews@gmail.com and we will post it. Include the name and any other info you want to give. Thank you!. Make sure to get yours sent in at kroxnews@gmail.com.
ANIMALS
KETV.com

The Great Outdoors: Firearm deer hunting season opens

Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday. Greg Wagner joins John Oakey as thousands of hunters head out to their stands across the state. The November firearm season runs now through Sunday, Nov. 21. Visit the Game and Parks website for more info and permit requirements.
HOBBIES
Farm and Dairy

Ohio’s deer gun hunting season begins

COLUMBUS — An estimated 300,000 hunters will make their way to Ohio’s forests and fields as this year’s deer-gun hunting season kicks off, Nov. 29. In 2020, hunters harvested a total of 92,310 deer during the gun seasons, with 71,651 deer taken during the week-long gun season, plus 14,864 deer during the gun weekend.
OHIO STATE
9&10 News

Hook and Hunting: A New Way To Register Deer

There’s a new way for hunters to register their deer in Michigan. The Michigan DNR implemented a new online registration form that allows people to put in information about their deer without having to stop by a DNR Check Station in person. This year is the first time online registration...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
klin.com

Safety Being Stressed For Deer Hunting Season In Nebraska

Between 60 and 70-thousand hunters will be taking to the fields of Nebraska for the firearm deer season beginning Saturday. Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game and Parks says safety needs to be the top priority for experienced and first time hunters. “Don’t forget your blaze orange cap and vests, which...
NEBRASKA STATE

