Sat, Nov 20

2020—“What is the downside for humoring him,” says an anonymous high GOP official to Washington Post reporters. “It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20th.”. 2008—Sarah Palin is interviewed on live...

The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
AOL Corp

Jurors reveal it was something Derek Chauvin didn't do that convinced them all to vote guilty

Seven of the jurors from the Derek Chauvin trial sat down Thursday for an exclusive interview on Don Lemon Tonight to speak publicly about the trial for the first time. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty last April on three counts related to the killing of George Floyd: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. While the jurors all pretty much agreed on a guilty verdict for two of the charges, the third-degree murder took extra deliberation.
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
Washington Post

On executive privilege, Mark Meadows has just about everything wrong

Peter Keisler served as assistant attorney general and acting attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. Stuart Gerson served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration and acting attorney general during the Clinton administration. Alan Raul served as ​​associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, representing the White House during the Iran-contra investigations.
Slate

White Supremacists Have Returned to Charlottesville in Another Attempt to “Unite the Right”

In the first days of jury selection this week in Sines v. Kessler, the civil case filed against the organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, nearly every populist conspiracy theory funneled through conservative social media directly into the right-wing media ecosystem made an appearance. Defendants in the case have indeed come to “unite the right,” viewing nearly every aspect of jury selection through their own partisan lens. In the intervening years since the case was filed, the right has birthed one right-wing boogeyman after another. They have battled for public attention with their ouroboros of populist conspiracy theories designed to keep and hold media attention in a society riven by multiple crises.
