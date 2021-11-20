FRIDAY FEELING: Hoyas rise above Saints, 83-65

Coming off their first win of the season against American University, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team (2-1, Big East), topped the Siena Saints (0-4, MAAC) 83-65 Friday night in a wire-to-wire victory. Led by the scorching shooting of senior transfer forward Kaiden Rice (23 points, 7-10 from three point range) and graduate guard Don Carey (20 points, 7-9 from the field), the Hoyas never relinquished the lead and fended off a Saints second-half comeback attempt. Senior forward Jackson Stormo led the Siena attack with a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds on 77 percent shooting from the field, though the rest of his team, despite open looks from three, struggled to get things going the entire evening.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO