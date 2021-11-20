ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

FRIDAY FEELING: Hoyas rise above Saints, 83-65

By Hoya Saxual
casualhoya.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday, people! Your Georgetown Hoyas got the weekend started on a high note today, taking down the Siena Saints by a score of 83-65 tonight at Capital One arena. The Hoyas improve to 2-1 on the season, while their opponent drops to 0-4 after being expected to play their way...

www.casualhoya.com

yourconroenews.com

Caney Creek looks to rise above past losses

It’s a foretaste of days ahead, an indication of optimism. “I’ve seen the growth,” Caney Creek first-year head boys basketball coach Aundre Branch said. “I’ve seen the maturity of the players. We’re rising.”. For the Panthers, the only way to go is up. Caney Creek went 5-22 overall, 1-13 in...
BASKETBALL
hammerandrails.com

Ivey & Boilermakers Rise Above Sycamores: Purdue 92, Indiana State 67.

On the heels of their impressive season-opening win against Bellarmine, Purdue looked even better overall in route to a 92-67 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores. Tonight had a different feel from the beginning. The Boilermakers seemed to have that juice again that Matt Painter acknowledged the team lacked in the exhibition contest and season opener. Being inside Mackey Arena, it had a Big Ten game-type atmosphere.
INDIANA STATE
umweagles.com

UMW Men's Basketball Edges Lynchburg, 68-65, on Friday Night

The University of Mary Washington men's basketball team dug itself an early hole, sotrmed into the lead, and held on late to defeat the University of Lynchburg, 68-65, on Friday night at Ron Rosner Arena. The Eagles improve to 4-2 on the season. Lynchburg jumped out to an early lead,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Person
Aminu Mohammed
casualhoya.com

GAME THREAD: Friday Night Lights as Georgetown Hosts Siena

Your Georgetown Hoyas are back for the third time in seven days to face the Siena Saints in a rare Friday Night affair at Capital One Arena!. Game 3: Siena Saints (0-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) When: Friday 6:30 PM. Where: Capital One Arena. Series: Saints led 4-2 Last meeting:...
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Friday helps Brown hold off Bradley 65-62 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS (AP) — Dan Friday scored 11 points and hit three free throws in the final 23 seconds to lift Brown to a 65-62 victory over Bradley in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday. David Mitchell and Kino Lilly Jr. also scored 11 for the Bears (4-2)....
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Rice, Carey spark Georgetown over Siena 83-65

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice tossed in 23 points and Donald Carey scored 20 to lead Georgetown to an 83-65 victory over Siena in nonconference play Friday night. Rice knocked down 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range for the Hoyas (2-1). Dante Harris scored 14, while Aminu Mohammed contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
GEORGETOWN, DC
casualhoya.com

MOMS: Mothers of Georgetown Players are Beloved by Hoyas Fans

The Georgetown Hoyas have a lot of traditions, but family is at the top of that list. And at the top of any family are the awesome moms. We all remember Jeff Green’s mom, Felicia. Fans of the Hoyas during the 90s can never forget Allen Iverson’s mother, Ann, and how she asked John Thompson to save her son’s life. The tradition continues!
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari sees improvement in No. 10 Wildcats after 86-61 win over Albany

The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
casualhoya.com

GAME GRADES: Hoyas Start to Score Well in Siena Testing

The Georgetown Hoyas followed a dominant second half against American with a dominant performance against a not-great Siena team. Two 20-point efforts from Kaiden Rice and Don Carey led the Hoyas in this one. A good way to close an up and down first week of the season before the Hoyas head west for their first real test.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Georgetown Voice

Hoyas continue to gel; rout Siena

Coming off their first win of the season against American University, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team (2-1, Big East), topped the Siena Saints (0-4, MAAC) 83-65 Friday night in a wire-to-wire victory. Led by the scorching shooting of senior transfer forward Kaiden Rice (23 points, 7-10 from three point range) and graduate guard Don Carey (20 points, 7-9 from the field), the Hoyas never relinquished the lead and fended off a Saints second-half comeback attempt. Senior forward Jackson Stormo led the Siena attack with a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds on 77 percent shooting from the field, though the rest of his team, despite open looks from three, struggled to get things going the entire evening.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Georgetown Voice

Hoyas lose in heartbreaking fashion to Columbia

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (2-2, Big East) fell to Columbia (5-0, Ivy League) 66-56 in double overtime on Sunday. The loss was a heartbreaker for a Hoya team that clawed back into the game with suffocating defense. Graduate guard Milan Bolden-Morris led Georgetown with 14 points, while senior forward Jillian Archer chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Abbey Hsu led all scorers with 18 points for Columbia, and junior guard Carly Rivera scored all 12 of her points in the overtime to sink the Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE
casualhoya.com

Kente Korner Episode 132: Bobby and Nolan Analyze Hoyas’ Early Games, Wooden Legacy

Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday and the Georgetown Hoyas are headed west for two late night games against San Diego State Aztecs and one of St. Joseph’s Hawks and the University of Southern California Trojans in the The Paycom Wooden Legacy. To offer some insight into the X’s and O’s of Georgetown’s first three games, NationWideNolan joined Bobby on episode 132 of Kente Korner.
BASKETBALL
casualhoya.com

Soccer School! Georgetown Men’s Soccer Battles Providence in Sweet 16 Showdown

Soccer. School. Thanks as always to @danhelfrich21!. The Georgetown Men’s soccer team finds its way into the Sweet 16 yet again- their seventh appearance in the last ten years. The Hoyas will host familiar foe Providence on Sunday at Shaw Field- the third matchup between the two Big East powers this year. The match will be streamed on ESPN. Hoya soccer alums Tom Greaser and Dan Helfrich will be in the broadcast booth as they have for every match for the past 17 years (not quite Chvotkin-level longevity, but on the way). Tom and Dan joined us for a casual look at the team and a preview of the weekend matchup.
MLS

