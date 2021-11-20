ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte Cobras boat race Badlands Sabres

By 406mtsports.com
 6 days ago

Jonah Gilbert had a hat trick as the Cobras poured it on early and often Friday night at the Butte Community Ice Center, defeating the Badlands Sabres 7-1 in NA3HL action. Gilbert opened the scoring during the seventh minute of the first period with an assist from Nick Bradshaw and...

Comments / 0

