UMaine, UVM researchers find increase in homegrown food during pandemic in Maine, Vermont

Is a third-year biologist, concentrating her undergraduate courses with a Pre-Medical Studies track. This past summer she worked in the Dr. Gardner’s Vector Biology Lab at UMaine, assisting in multiple research projects focused on vector-borne diseases. One project examined the effects of climate change on tick populations by collecting information from black legged ticks attached to small mammals and analyzing tick’s fat content and winter mortality. Throckmorton-Hansford was also involved in an experiment collecting information about the local mosquito population, critical research that will be used in the future by the CDC. She enjoyed the chance to make strong connections with the citizens of Bangor as she set traps on local properties to determine the mosquito population density and species distribution, now looking to identify the species of the mosquitos that she collected.

ORONO, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO