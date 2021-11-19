ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

UMaine, UVM researchers find increase in homegrown food during pandemic in Maine, Vermont

umaine.edu
 7 days ago

New research from the University of Maine and University of Vermont discovered that residents in their respective states grew, fished, raised, foraged or hunted more of their own food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity spiked in the Northeast as a result of the pandemic, prompting many families to...

umaine.edu

umaine.edu

UMaine News

The University of Maine is driving the blue economy discussion and its focus on global marine leadership with a push for 2 million views on "Lobster Cooking and Eating" video, free lobster. The University of Maine is calling attention to the blue economy conversation and its goal of providing global...
ORONO, ME
