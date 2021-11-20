ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

HOMER-CENTER’S FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS IN SEMIFINAL LOSS

By Hometown5
wdadradio.com
 6 days ago

The Homer-Center Wildcats lost to Bishop Guilfoyle,...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Reporter

FIELD HOCKEY: Dock’s season ends with loss to Wyoming Area

WHITEHALL >> Dock Mennonite Academy’s season came to an end with a 5-0 loss against Wyoming Area in the PIAA-A state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Whitehall High School. “(Wyoming Area is) just really disciplined,” Dock coach Michelle Waldspurger said. “They had their sticks down. They were just always low and...
WYOMING, PA
Cumberland County Sentinel

District 3 Football: Big Spring's historic season ends with quarterfinal loss to Lampeter-Strasburg

LAMPETER — The bonds, the camaraderie and the foundation the 2021 Bulldog football team has set for future teams at Big Spring cannot be broken. Not even a 62-13 loss at the hands of Lancaster-Lebanon League powerhouse and No. 2-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals Friday night at J.K. Mechanical Stadium in Lampeter, Lancaster County, could deter the pride and passion the Bulldogs shared throughout the season.
LAMPETER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Homer Center S#The Homer Center Wildcats#Wccs
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dutchtown’s season ends with quarterfinal loss

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins’ superb 2021 season came to an end on Thursday afternoon, as the team fell in four sets in its quarterfinal matchup at the state tournament. Dutchtown had one of its best regular seasons in program history. The lady Griffins finished with an overall record of 30-7....
SPORTS
Forest Grove News Times

Gaston's season ends with 50-16 loss to Kennedy

The Greyhounds' state quarterfinal loss doesn't diminish what was an otherwise successful football season.After beginning the season against each other, it was somewhat fitting that the Kennedy Trojans and Gaston Greyhounds would meet up once again three months later with their respective seasons on the line. Behind an overwhelming defense and an opportunistic offense, the Trojans (10-1) beat the Greyhounds (7-3) 50-16 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 2A state football playoffs Saturday at Silverton High School. It was a bittersweet ending for a Gaston program that had turned itself around and had seen its first playoff success in a...
SILVERTON, OR
Hays Post

🏈 TMP’s season ends with loss to Kingman

The TMP-Marian Monarchs offense could never get going and the big-play Kingman offense was more than enough to knock off the Monarchs in the 2A state quarterfinals Friday 35-0 at Lewis Field in Hays. Friday night marked the first time since week three of the 2019 season that TMP was...
HAYS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Camden News

Bearden's tough 2021 season ends in 56-6 loss to Clarendon

The Bearden Bears went into the 2021 season with so much hype and anticipation to continue developing their program. Unfortunately, as the season rolled along, the losses became more one-sided. The Bears accounted for their first winless regular season since 1972 but still got the automatic bid into the 2A State Playoffs.
BEARDEN, AR
mainstreetpreps.com

Loss at Riverside ends Summertown's season

Host Riverside broke open its Class 2A second-round playoff clash Friday against Summertown with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 35-7 victory. The Eagles (8-3) tied the game at 7-7 with three minutes to play in the opening quarter on Lane Green's 3-yard touchdown run, but Riverside answered with an Amari Thomas score just before the end of the period.
FOOTBALL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn's season ends with 2-0 loss to Samford in NCAA Tournament

Two second-half goals for Samford were the difference in a season-ending 2-0 loss for Auburn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs advance to the second round, while Auburn’s season concludes with a record of 12-7-1. It was a disappointing end to a season that saw Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
vieravoice.com

Viera’s season comes to an end with loss at Martin County

STUART – The Viera Hawks certainly made their share of big plays this season. Heck, they even made a couple of them Friday night in their Class 6A regional quarterfinal against the host Martin County Tigers. But on a night when the offense struggled throughout the game, the Hawks simply...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
thevillagereporter.com

(Paid Content) DIVISION VII REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: Edon’s Historic Season Comes To An End With A 61-26 Loss To Lima Central Catholic

FINDLAY - Lima Central Catholic won all three phases of the football game offensively, defensively, and on special teams, to... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion,...
EDON, OH
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg's historic run ends with PIAA semifinal loss to Gwynedd Mercy

READING — For 23 games this season, senior Rachel Buono broke down the Mechanicsburg field hockey huddle at the end of the night with a “one, two, three … Wildcats.”. But in the 24th game, Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal game at Exeter Township High School in Reading, that “one, two, three … Wildcats” carried an extra weight of emotion.
MECHANICSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy