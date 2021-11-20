HOMER-CENTER’S FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS IN SEMIFINAL LOSS

The Greyhounds' state quarterfinal loss doesn't diminish what was an otherwise successful football season.After beginning the season against each other, it was somewhat fitting that the Kennedy Trojans and Gaston Greyhounds would meet up once again three months later with their respective seasons on the line. Behind an overwhelming defense and an opportunistic offense, the Trojans (10-1) beat the Greyhounds (7-3) 50-16 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 2A state football playoffs Saturday at Silverton High School. It was a bittersweet ending for a Gaston program that had turned itself around and had seen its first playoff success in a...

SILVERTON, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO