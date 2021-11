Congressman Jared Golden said he would vote against the current version of the $1.85 trillion Build Back Better package in the House Thursday night. In an interview with the Press Herald just before the vote on the core piece of President Biden’s agenda, the 2nd District Democrat said he was doing so primarily in opposition to SALT relief, a provision that primarily benefits wealthy home owners by a lifting a $10,000 cap on the deductions federal taxpayers can take for state and local taxes they have paid.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO