Electrical students gaining experience

If you've ever applied for a job or internship, at the bottom, there's always a statement ensuring potential candidates that the company is an equal opportunity employer. They claim not to discriminate based on sexuality, gender, and race, among other things. However, some of the current requirements for numerous major internships demonstrate that employment discrimination is still active. As defined by Dictionary.com, an internship is where a student or trainee who works in an organization can gain work experience. Some of the simple requirements would include being a college student— sometimes a specific level, letter of recommendation, and Major— a good grade point average, and little experience in the field of the internship you're applying to. For the most part, these requirements were easy to fulfill as almost any college student could get access to those things. With both paid and unpaid internships available, this was the best way to become the most sought-after candidate and score an entry-level job after you graduate. Many recent graduates were able to use their bachelor's degrees to bring home a decent net income.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO