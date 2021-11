Homeowners in Birmingham will see the highest house price growth in the country over the next five years, while the rest of the market cools, new research shows. Home values in the West Midlands city will jump by 6pc in 2022 and will rise by an average of 4.9pc every year from now until 2026, according to forecasts from JLL property consultants.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO