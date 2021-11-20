ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Though she be little, she is fierce

Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been said that some of us spend a lot of time, effort and energy in trying to be what we are not. For example, I am not a good singer; in fact, I am not a singer in any way, fashion or imagination. The voice my mother adored, which...

HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
thecentraltrend.com

She’s still the same, nonetheless

The other day, I came home from school to what once was my furry friend. My beloved dog, Luna, had been shaved at the groomers. Although this tragedy occurs probably twice a year, nonetheless, it is a jump scare every time. My sweet Bernedoodle—whose breed is known for having curly, fluffy fur—was stripped of her natural beauty.
theadvocate.com

Smiley: She gave Santa a little help

Beverly Bulligan, of Kenner, says, "When my granddaughter, Courtney Bayer, was about 5 years old, she wrote a letter to Santa, asking him to please bring her a 'My Little Pony.'. "She was very mindful of Santa's budget, as she enclosed a coupon for $5 for her 'little pony.'" Time...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baby Raccoon Is SO Awkward — And So Cute | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Most awkward little baby raccoon loves to surprise his rescuer by hiding in her shoes ❤️. Special thanks to April for Sharing her footage with us! Follow her on TikTok https://thedo.do/aprilTT and Evelyn's Wildlife Refuge https://thedo.do/evelynwildliferefugeSITE. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
TVShowsAce

Danielle Busby Admits She’s A Little Early: See Photos

Danielle Busby had some cute and fun pictures to share with her fans. There’s a hot debate over the holidays and it’s the same every year. The debate on what is too early for Christmas decorations feels a little different this year. The pandemic has caused people to find joy in things and a lot of people find joy in decorating early for Christmas. Danielle acknowledged she’s a little early.
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Roloff: When is She Due? What is She Having?

We said it before, but we're just so excited that we're psyched to say it again. The beloved Little People, Big World star announced this week that she and husband Zach are expecting a sibling for son Jackson and daughter Lilah in the near future, writing as confirmation on Instagram:
