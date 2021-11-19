ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trae Young Nutmegs Al Horford

By Pat Benson
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Horford will always be a fan favorite of the Atlanta Hawks. Even though the forward is wearing Celtics green, the City of Atlanta won't forget Horford's contributions. After being drafted in 2007, Horford spent his first nine...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals biggest issue with Hawks star Trae Young

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knows Trae Young is hard to stop with his virtually limitless range. While that could be a double-edged sword for the Atlanta Hawks, it doesn’t make it any less difficult handling the All-Star sharpshooter. Young was unstoppable right from the start against the Bucks on Sunday, seemingly hungry and motivated […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals biggest issue with Hawks star Trae Young appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Jokic returns as Denver hosts Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

The Denver Nuggets are riding the mile-high wave after a shorthanded win on Wednesday. Now, the Atlanta Hawks come to town who are normally a very dangerous team but they are struggling at the moment. They are losers of five straight and seven of their last eight games. What used to be a very potent offense last season is now scuffling. They are 19th in the league in PPG at 107, but Denver is 26th at 102 a game.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Hawks star Trae Young joins James Harden in elite 4-man list with insane NBA record

Trae Young has had a scintillating start to his NBA career. The Atlanta Hawks’ prized point proved doubters wrong by translating his Stephen Curry-like game to the pros seamlessly, scoring and stunting on NBA defenders as if he’s a seasoned pro. He’s already firmly planted his name amongst the best scoring threats of this generation. […] The post Hawks star Trae Young joins James Harden in elite 4-man list with insane NBA record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Al Horford
sacramentosun.com

Trae Young scores 42 to lead Hawks past Bucks

Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points to help the Atlanta Hawks end their six-game losing streak with a 120-100 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was 16-for-26 from the field and 8-for-13 on 3-pointers - matching his career high for successful threes - and had 10 assists and eight rebounds. It was his second straight game with 30-plus points.
NBA
Boston

3 takeaways as Trae Young leads Hawks over Celtics despite 34 points from Jayson Tatum

The Celtics finished their road trip 1-2. Here are the takeaways as the Celtics fell to the Hawks 110-99, dropping to 1-2 on their three-game road trip. 1. The Hawks’ backcourt proved to be the difference. Trae Young hurt the Celtics in a variety of ways, even though he wasn’t scoring at a particularly high clip — 18 points on 4-for-12 shooting and 0-for-6 from behind the arc. The Celtics attacked him aggressively on the defensive end with a variety of looks including some traps, but Young simply split his way out of them and found teammates (11 assists). Late in the game, he hit a layup and a short jumper that put the game nearly out of reach.
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Fantasy basketball 30: Al Horford turns back the clock, Ja

Who is trending up? Which rotations are changing? What’s the latest with the notable injuries around the NBA?. Here’s a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 30 teams:. Atlanta Hawks: On a team with a lot of depth, De’Andre Hunter is a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Si Hawks
atlantanews.net

Trae Young, John Collins carry Hawks past Magic

Trae Young and John Collins both scored 23 points to lead a quartet of Atlanta players with 20-plus points and help the Hawks beat the visiting Orlando Magic 129-111 on Monday. Young was 9-for-21 from the floor and added six assists, but saw his streak of consecutive 30-point games end...
NBA
madison

Giannis returns but Trae Young takes over with 42 points

ATLANTA — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have struggled under the weight of increased expectations. Finally, they looked like the team that made a surprising playoff run last season. Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkatl.com

Trae Young making history, clearly not bothered by NBA’s new officiating rules

About four months ago, the Hawks fell to the Bucks at State Farm Arena in Game 6 to lose the Eastern Conference Finals. On Sunday, Atlanta would go on to snap a six-game losing streak in a rematch with Milwaukee to the tune of 120-100 on the back of Trae Young, who touched up the Bucks for 42 points on 61.5% shooting from the floor and from deep. Young was masterful.
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Can Trae Young’s breakout performance spark the Hawks?

Can Trae Young’s breakout performance against the defending champions spark the Atlanta Hawks?. Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a much-needed victory over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks with his red hot shooting as he scored 42 points to go along with 10 assists and eight rebounds as he went 8-13 from behind the arc good for 61.5 percent.
NBA
chatsports.com

3 reasons that prove Trae Young, Hawks are back

The Atlanta Hawks are back to their winning ways, rattling off four straight victories following Saturday’s 115-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are slowly but surely digging themselves out of a deep hole after struggling out of the gates this season. Atlanta started out 4-9 through their first 13 games. But don’t look now, it seems like Trae Young and company are finally regaining the form they had when they made the Eastern Conference Finals in last year’s NBA playoffs.
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Expect Trae Young and LaMelo Ball to put on a show

The Atlanta Hawks (7-9) are in the process of turning their season around after a slow start and going for their fourth-straight win. It’s something they have become somewhat used to after a midseason turnaround last season led to their improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals. This year’s start...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy