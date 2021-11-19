Trae Young Nutmegs Al Horford

The Celtics finished their road trip 1-2. Here are the takeaways as the Celtics fell to the Hawks 110-99, dropping to 1-2 on their three-game road trip. 1. The Hawks’ backcourt proved to be the difference. Trae Young hurt the Celtics in a variety of ways, even though he wasn’t scoring at a particularly high clip — 18 points on 4-for-12 shooting and 0-for-6 from behind the arc. The Celtics attacked him aggressively on the defensive end with a variety of looks including some traps, but Young simply split his way out of them and found teammates (11 assists). Late in the game, he hit a layup and a short jumper that put the game nearly out of reach.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO