Duncan Robinson is smart enough to know the high end is beyond his means. So he has ceded that position to Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler. At least when it comes to coffee. With Butler set on nothing short of world domination with his Big Face Coffee brand, having shut down a challenge by the Little Face Coffee competitor started by Heat trainer Brandon Gilliam during the Disney pandemic bubble in 2020, Robinson is charting an alternate java path: coffee man of the people.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO