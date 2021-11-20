ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WB Ladies Ruritan Club to fill bottle with coins

Morning Journal
 6 days ago

The West Branch Area Ladies Ruritan Club met Nov. 15. President Bev Yaggi called the meeting to order. Viola Blanchard led the group with the “Pledge of Allegiance” and singing...

Morning Journal

Mary Lee Tucker Clothe-A-Child program brings hope around the holidays

The Mary Lee Tucker Clothe-A-Child, sponsored by The Morning Journal, continues to provide an occasion for Thanksgiving. The Clothe-A-Child provides children with $150 to purchase “practical school clothing,” including everything from outerwear to underclothes. It was initiated by journalist and civic worker Rhea Soper Eddy, who started the program in...
LORAIN, OH
CBS Sacramento

Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The demand for help this holiday season is growing.  Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not alone. “I’m just in a bad situation right now but I’m on the right track,” he said.  “We have all been through something, you know. I’m not the only one,” said Nord Young, who is a veteran.   Young is grateful to sit amongst other men who have served, feeling the love and support...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Corydon Democrat

Filling a need

Members of Harrison Hills Baptist Church near Lanesville fill shoe boxes with items, including school supplies, toys and hygiene products, for the Operation Christmas Child program through Samaritan’s Purse. Harrison Hills, First Capital Christian and Palmyra United Methodist churches also serves as drop-off sites for anyone who wants to pack a shoe box for the program. Visit samaritanspurse.org for more information, including collection dates and times. Photo by Jo Ann Spieth-Saylor.
LANESVILLE, IN
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Meherrin Ruritan Club selling Catfish plates Nov. 19

The Meherrin Ruritan Club hosts a drive-thru take-out fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. The distribution site is at the club’s parking lot at 2612 Skippers Road. Club members will distribute catfish plates stocked with two significant catfish cuts, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Tickets...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wrcbtv.com

Harrison Ruritan Club builds wheelchair ramps for disabled teen

Harrison Ruritan Club members built three wheelchair ramps for a disabled teenage boy on Saturday. Aiden Palmer's mom has had trouble getting him in and out of the house, so the club stepped in to help. For many decades, the Harrison Ruritan Club has held fundraisers to support their work...
HARRISON, TN
oscodaherald.com

Filling the shelves

My husband and I are preparing for the coming season —winter, the holidays and the new year. We’re tidying up the guest room and deciding where the Christmas tree will go. The pantry shelves are well-filled. The firewood is cut and stacked. And the books are unpacked, finally. In a column I wrote last October, I mentioned that most of […]
HOME & GARDEN
Martinsville Bulletin

Bingo! at Fontaine Ruritan Club

The room is quiet and concentration intense Tuesday nights — interrupted with occasional gleeful shouts of “Bingo!” — during the Fontaine Ruritan Club’s bingo games, which start at 7 p.m. The bingo games have been played each week for years — in fact, the fathers of several of the club members who organize the games now were one-time club presidents who worked the bingo games a generation ago, including Robin Rigney’s father, Otis Compton, and Ray Martin’s father, Ray Martin Sr. Money raised from bingo supports a range of community efforts such as five $500 scholarships this year, books for Rich Acres Elementary School projects, Community Service Awards for first responders and a Christmas door decoration contest at county elementary schools.
HOBBIES
Morning Journal

Village Singers are back

After an 18 month break due to the pandemic the Village Singers will be presenting a Christmas Concert – “It’s Christmas!” – on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church located at 225 E. Washington St. in Lisbon. Now under the direction of Holly Pickens the “Singers” will offer secular, spiritual and traditional Christmas music. Cookies will be available during intermission. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. Submitted photo.
Morning Journal

County Briefing

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 2 for the Angels for Animals Antiques, Collectibles & Christmas Sale scheduled for Dec. 3-5. Sale or donation items may be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturdays. The facility will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday. For large items or more information call 330-502-5352. Hours for the sale are early bird from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 for a $5 fee, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5.
PETS
Morning Journal

Kids Night at Renovatio’s

Tanocha Adams (right), general manager of Renovatio’s Taproom and Restaurant, looks on as 7-year-old Scarlett Erwin puts the final touches on her cocoa bomb Tuesday night during the restaurant’s Kids Night program. Adams, who was the former chef at the East Liverpool Country Club, shares her culinary background with youth ages 6-13 on Tuesday nights. She started Kids’ Nights in November, as she used to teach cooking classes for almost a decade at Giant Eagle’s Market District in Pittsburgh. Participation in the program is limited to 24 youth. Erwin was dining at the restaurant with her parents Lance and Andrea Erwin. For more information, follow Renovatio’s Facebook page. Morning Journal/Stephanie Ujhelyi.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
thecatoctinbanner.com

Lewistown Ruritan Club Presents the Ruritan Forever Award to Two Members

At the November dinner/meeting at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, Lewistown Ruritan President Greg Warner presented Harold Staley and Richard Baseley the Ruritan Forever Award. A Ruritan Forever Award helps solidify the future of the Ruritan Organization and recognizes members for their contributions toward the goals and achievements of the local organization. Harold Staley was recognized primarily for his organization and scheduling of the annual Lewistown Ruritan Golf Tournament for more than 20 years. This was one of the main fundraisers for the Ruritan and the funds derived from these tournaments were used to provide scholarships for the local students.
LEWISTOWN, MD
Morning Journal

Lorain Salvation Army resumes annual Thanksgiving dinner

The Salvation Army in Lorain, once again, is giving back the community this holiday season. The annual Thanksgiving Dinner took place Nov. 23 at 2506 Broadway. Salvation Army Director of the Learning Zone Cassandra Marr said the organization was happy to resume the event since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
LORAIN, OH
CBS San Francisco

Charities, Community Groups Serve Up, Deliver Warm Thanksgiving Meals For The Needy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The pace and buzz in the kitchens of Glide Memorial deep in the heart of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District accelerated Thursday morning as hundreds of warm meals were being prepared for their annual Thanksgiving celebration for the needy. Over the last several years, the lines have grown longer and longer, only slowed by the restrictions put in place during the 2020 COVID outbreak. This year, Glide has erected giant tents to keep everyone safe from COVID and socially distanced. “There are more people living on the streets right now, there are more people hungry right now, and Glide...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morning Journal

Community Corner

Tops 1341 met at the Glenmoor Presbyterian Church on Monday with Darlene Naukam, leader, presiding. Best loser was Kandice Kraft. Runner up was Pat Allison. Drawing winners were: 50/50 and weight loss Darla Varney, calorie chart and jack pot Dorothy Garn, Lydia Kraft junk food. Cassie Ensinger lost three weeks...
HOBBIES
Morning Journal

Small Town Christmas Tour

14th Annual Small Town Christmas Tour will be held in the North Georgetown surrounding area Nov. 26 & 27 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Maps and stamp cards available at any stop. Collect 10 stamps from any of the locations to be in a drawing for an amazing basket worth over $150. Stamp cards can be picked up and dropped off at any location. It does not matter where you start or end. Stop 1 – Hawk House, Stop 2 – Maple Valley Maple Products, Stop 3- Holiday Hall of Vendors, Stop 4 – Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Stop 5 – Susie’s Gifts and Things, Stop 6 – Western Columbiana County Historical Society, Stop 7 – Flohr Farms & Flowers, Stop 8 – Rivers Bend Farm Market & Greenhouse, Stop 9 – Naturiffic, Stop 10 – Old Milk House, Stop 11 – Stone House Gardens, Stop 12 – Dream Hill Cottage, Stop 13 – Days Gone By, Stop 14 – Hanoverton Hardware, Stop 15 – Woolf Farms Fruit Market Store, Stop 16 – Spencer Meats.
NORTH GEORGETOWN, OH
smithfieldtimes.com

Windsor Ruritan Club celebrates 90-plus years

The Windsor Ruritan Club, the fourth-oldest Ruritan club in the nation, celebrated its 90th and 91st anniversaries on Nov. 16, with Ruritan National representatives on hand for the special occasion. “Tonight is about you and celebrating 90 years of service,” Ruritan National President Linward Hedgspeth said to everyone in attendance...
WINDSOR, VA
dailycitizen.news

Spring Place Ruritan Club receives awards for work in Murray County

The Spring Place Ruritan Club has been recognized by Ruritan National for seven decades of work in our community. An organization in which the entire family can be involved, Ruritan is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. Organized in 1950, the...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
thefmextra.com

RRV Coin Club show is back on Saturday

The Red River Valley Coin Club hasn’t been able to have its semi-annual coin shows since January 2020, just before Covid-19 ruled out in-person gatherings like the popular coterie of collectors. That dry spell ends Saturday, when the 50-member club hosts its 18th annual Coin Show of North Dakota at the Ramada Inn, 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo.
FARGO, ND
ourtribune.com

Lake Houston Ladies Club meets Dec. 14

The Lake Houston Ladies Club is a social organization which meets from September through May for a luncheon on the third Tuesday of the month at Walden Country Club. Due to the Christmas holiday, the December luncheon date has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Jill Donahue, an accomplished local vocalist who sings at several venues in the area, will provide entertainment with Christmas songs and carols. It will be a wonderful event to get members in the holiday spirit. The cost of the luncheon is $20 per person.
HOUSTON, TX
Morning Journal

CAA Food Pantry

The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County’s Health, Behavioral Health and Dental Centers employees recently collected non-perishable food items for donation to CAA’s Food Pantry. The 70-plus employees annually give donations at the holiday time to help those in need in area communities. Pictured are Jenna Wonner, left, CAA’s Chief Operating Officer, and Donna Beardsley, Community Services Program Support Lead. Submitted photo.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

