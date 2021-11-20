WB Ladies Ruritan Club to fill bottle with coins

14th Annual Small Town Christmas Tour will be held in the North Georgetown surrounding area Nov. 26 & 27 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Maps and stamp cards available at any stop. Collect 10 stamps from any of the locations to be in a drawing for an amazing basket worth over $150. Stamp cards can be picked up and dropped off at any location. It does not matter where you start or end. Stop 1 – Hawk House, Stop 2 – Maple Valley Maple Products, Stop 3- Holiday Hall of Vendors, Stop 4 – Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Stop 5 – Susie’s Gifts and Things, Stop 6 – Western Columbiana County Historical Society, Stop 7 – Flohr Farms & Flowers, Stop 8 – Rivers Bend Farm Market & Greenhouse, Stop 9 – Naturiffic, Stop 10 – Old Milk House, Stop 11 – Stone House Gardens, Stop 12 – Dream Hill Cottage, Stop 13 – Days Gone By, Stop 14 – Hanoverton Hardware, Stop 15 – Woolf Farms Fruit Market Store, Stop 16 – Spencer Meats.
