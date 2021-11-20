ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

An Internal Email to Tim Cook and the State of Business Intelligence

By Query.me
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recently published email exchange between Apple executives, we get a glimpse into the inner workings of one of...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: What global CEOs think of crypto

Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly endorses cryptocurrency. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that he does not own any digital coin. recently revealed his investment plans for cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have collectively grown to over a $3.3 trillion valuation, beating out the likes of big companies like Apple and Microsoft...
STOCKS
idownloadblog.com

Tim Cook says it ‘feels good’ to offer parts and manuals for self-service repair options

For what feels like the longest time, Apple has been pushing back against the idea of self-service repairs for its products. The arguments have varied, but the more consistent ones have been about user safety and wanting to make sure that the repairs get done properly. Basically, “keep it for the experts” and call it good. But, that viewpoint has changed, and now Apple’s CEO is making some public comments on the matter.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Tim Cook 'feels good' about Apple's Self Service Repair initiative

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple CEOTim Cook is optimistic about the upcoming Self Service Repair program, and that the program is ideal for technicians and enthusiasts "trained to do this."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Apple Insider

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets customers at new The Grove store

Apple on Friday opened the doors to a new Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, nearly doubling the size of the original location that operated from 2002 to this week. Apple CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien were on hand for the grand opening of the company's latest retail experience, which holds court in a newly designed building positioned in the shopping destination's open-air plaza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Forbes

Why Traditional Business Intelligence Is No Longer Enough

Chief Executive Officer at Magnitude Software, directing the company's strategy, business activities and operations. Companies have become fairly adept at leveraging data and business intelligence (BI) tools to answer specific but predictable questions. This ensures tracking for key metrics like sales goals or getting high-level views of order statuses across the enterprise. However, when it comes to today's unpredictable and fast-moving business environment, BI reporting is no longer fast or agile enough. Achieving sustainable market advantage goes far beyond standard metrics.
TECHNOLOGY
TheSixthAxis

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan criticises Activision scandals in internal email

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has reportedly criticised Activision and their inadequate response to sexual harassment and discrimination allegations in an internal email sent to PlayStation employees. Bloomberg reports that Ryan sent an email to employees on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal published a story detailing Activision CEO Bobby Kotick’s...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Armorblox Integrates Its Email Security Platform With Microsoft Sentinel and Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Extends Microsoft’s Security Capabilities to Help Stop Email-based BEC and Phishing Attacks. Armorblox, a cybersecurity innovator that helps organizations communicate more securely over email, announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions into Microsoft’s security product ecosystem to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats. To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Tech Companies#Internal Tech Emails
VentureBeat

Hotel business intelligence platform OTA Insight nabs $80M

OTA Insight, a market intelligence platform that gives hotels data and analytics to increase their revenue and business strategy, has raised $80 million in a series B round of funding. Founded in 2012, London-based OTA Insight offers a range of products designed to bring “smarter revenue, distribution, and marketing outcomes”...
INDUSTRY
CMSWire

Self-Service Business Intelligence Takes Root

According to leading market analysts, self-service data and analytics has reached “the slope of enlightenment.” In fact, analyst Dan Kirsch says, “The tide has turned, self-service business intelligence (BI) isn't an option, it's a requirement for successful businesses.”. How do CIOs view self-service and what do they see driving its...
ECONOMY
Inside Higher Ed

The State of Virtual International Exchange

Courtesy of the Stevens Initiative — A new survey on the state of virtual international exchanges found growth in virtual exchange programming spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also identifies gaps in data about these programs and their quality and outcomes. “What the report shows very clearly is there...
INTERNET
cryptoglobe.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook Invests in Crypto, Denies Apple Is Buying Bitcoin

The chief executive officer of one of the world’s most profitable and recognizable tech companies has revealed that he holds cryptoassets. During an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed to hold cryptoassets as part of his investment portfolio. The comment came in response to Sorkin questioning the CEO as to whether he owns any Bitcoin or Ethereum or if he would “play around” in crypto.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
comptia.org

Your Next Move: Business Intelligence Analyst

Your Next Move. These articles take an inside look at the roles related to CompTIA certifications. Each article will include the responsibilities, qualifications, related job titles and salary range for the role. As you consider the next move in your IT career, check back with CompTIA to learn more about your job prospects and how to get there.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MacRumors Forums

Tim Cook Discusses Apple's New Do-It-Yourself Repair Program and More

Apple recently announced a new self-service repair program that will provide customers with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals for completing their own repairs of select devices, starting with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Apple said the program will launch early next year in the U.S. and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.
CELL PHONES
pymnts.com

Tim Cook Mum About Apple’s 'Next Big Thing'

Apple has had a busy news week. The past seven days have seen stories about the tech giant suing an Israeli software company, speeding up production of its car and announcing the start of a DIY repair program. Those who were expecting a new product announcement in there somewhere will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting its users

Apple on Tuesday sued the Israeli spyware maker at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from targeting the over one billion iPhones in circulation. Apple says there are 1.65 billion active Apple devices worldwide, including over a billion iPhones.
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

Microsoft Outlook vs. Apple Mail: Which email client is best for business?

Outlook and Mail are two leading email clients for the Mac. Is one better than the other? Read on to learn why one veteran IT consultant thinks so. Although I may be dating myself, I remember when email first hit the scene and AOL, CompuServe and Prodigy were leading providers. Each offered its own application embedded within proprietary software. Some 30 years later, email is everywhere. We casually receive and reply to messages even when standing in line for burritos and think nothing of it.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Endeavor Business Intelligence Releases Commercial Electric Vehicle Adoption Report

Endeavor Business Intelligence has released a new report that delivers data and analysis on specific trends impacting the US commercial electric vehicle market. This 58-page report provides analysis of proprietary research from 270 fleet organizations to deliver insights to manufacturers and builders on fleet types investing in CEVs, reasons and methods for adoption, applications and perceived challenges. The report also delivers overviews of the top 25 CEV Builders, their progress and current products and Fleet Usage Profiles for two organizations that are leading the way in CEV adoption.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

747
Followers
10K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy