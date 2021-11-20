Discovery Center Saturday Special

The WSU climbing Center has added a special night for youth at a discounted rate of $5 to help break down barriers for youth who want to participate in recreation, according to a Winona Daily News article. WSU has wanted to re- engage with the community since it was affected by both a construction project and the pandemic and what better way than to than open your facility to attract kids to challenge themselves to climb a 14 foot wall, the biggest in comparison to any other in the Midwest! The climbing wall’s other features are: 6000 square feet of climbing surface, 32 top ropes, two bouldering walls, belay ledge and traditional climbing anchor practice wall.

