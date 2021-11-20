Discovery Center Saturday Special

The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center will be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of their opening from Friday, December 17th through Thursday, December 23rd, 2021. The Center, previously known as the Alligator Attraction, opened its doors in December 2011. Initially consisting of a single room, it provided a place where visitors to the area could see live alligators on display. In the years since, however, it has switched its focus away from just alligators to embrace the education and conservation initiatives of its owner, Sonny Flynn.
