Lifestyle

Discovery Center Saturday Special

traveliowa.com
 6 days ago

Saturday Special is a perfect time to get crafty! Drop-in any Saturday at 2 p.m....

www.traveliowa.com

KSNT News

Snow-Ventures opens Friday at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is set to open their newest exhibit, Snow-Ventures on Nov. 18 at 9:00 a.m. “This is an inside exhibit where families can walk right into a snow globe and have a really exciting winter experience,” said Dene Mosier, KCDC President and CEO. The new exhibit allows visitors […]
KANSAS STATE
destinationtampabay.com

The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center Celebrate 10th Anniversary!

The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center will be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of their opening from Friday, December 17th through Thursday, December 23rd, 2021. The Center, previously known as the Alligator Attraction, opened its doors in December 2011. Initially consisting of a single room, it provided a place where visitors to the area could see live alligators on display. In the years since, however, it has switched its focus away from just alligators to embrace the education and conservation initiatives of its owner, Sonny Flynn.
ANIMALS
#Discovery Center
visitwinona.com

WSU Climbing Center Adds Special Youth Night

The WSU climbing Center has added a special night for youth at a discounted rate of $5 to help break down barriers for youth who want to participate in recreation, according to a Winona Daily News article. WSU has wanted to re- engage with the community since it was affected by both a construction project and the pandemic and what better way than to than open your facility to attract kids to challenge themselves to climb a 14 foot wall, the biggest in comparison to any other in the Midwest! The climbing wall’s other features are: 6000 square feet of climbing surface, 32 top ropes, two bouldering walls, belay ledge and traditional climbing anchor practice wall.
WINONA, MN
Courier-Express

Weather Discovery Center partnering with Mahoning Valley Dancers for holiday event

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is partnering with the Mahoning Valley Dancers to offer the center’s first community event in a while, with dancing, a take home craft, and tons of other fun. The center will host a Land of Sweets Meet and Greet, and more, with the...
leadertimes.com

First Armstrong Naturalists recently graduate at Outdoor Discovery Center

The first class of Pennsylvania Master Naturalists this week graduated at the Outdoor Discovery Center. Ten students started the Naturalist program in August 2020. Requirements to graduate included 50 hours of core classroom education, 30 hours of volunteer service and eight hours of advanced training. Students completing the program were Jennifer Chimka, Rich Chimka, Jessica Conwell, John Daloisio, Cyndy Lindalhl, […]
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

BoBaPop Germantown Soft Opening Specials on Friday and Saturday

BoBaPoP is holding its soft opening this weekend at 19847 Century Blvd, Unit J in Germantown, the former site of August 32. The bubble tea shop will have a buy two, get one free special for customers on Friday, November 19th and Saturday, November 20th. The BoBaPoP located at 312...
GERMANTOWN, MD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Sequim Gazette

Sequim Market returns for special Saturday-only fall fest

With turning leaves and duskier days upon us, we see our community turning their focus towards gift-giving with a priority for supporting our local neighbors and community. To accommodate Sequim’s overwhelming desire to support local this holiday season — and to celebrate the abundance of the Olympic Peninsula — the Sequim Farmers & Artisans Market will return this Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Sequim Civic Center Plaza at North Sequim Avenue and West Cedar Street.
SEQUIM, WA
Yes Weekly

Grandfather Mountain’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery nears completion

Grandfather Mountain’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery nears completion. Stewardship foundation celebrates success of Fulfilling Promises capital campaign. Grandfather Mountain is widely known for its lofty heights, offering guests a breathtaking vantage point to the natural world. But with the forthcoming opening of the park’s brand new Wilson Center for...
LIFESTYLE
themadisonrecord.com

Special event planned Saturday to unveil self-guided walking tour app of historic Madison

SPECIAL EVENT: Walking Tour of Historic Madison Smartphone App unveiling. Saturday, Nov 13, 1 pm, intersection of Martin and Garner Streets in downtown Madison. Visitors will be led on the Walk Historic Madison from location 1 to 42, ending on Main Street. Approximately 30 volunteers will be dressed in historic costumes along the route. There will be a selfie station in front of Old Black Bear. Click here to download the app to your phone: https://www.facebook.com/WalkingTourofHistoricMadison.
CELL PHONES
spectrumnews1.com

Dance center offers class for special needs dancers

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Expressing yourself through dance is what every dance instructor hopes to pass along to their students. But after a Beavercreek instructor found a group was missing the chance to dance, he made sure it was possible for people of all abilities to show their moves. What You...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Recorder

Fete Noel Fall Festival Fair returns to Montague Center on Saturday

MONTAGUE CENTER — The First Congregational Church of Montague will hold its annual Fete Noel Fall Festival Fair for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. The fair, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will feature crafts, a secondhand clothing sale, food prepared at the church and drawings for prizes. All proceeds will be donated to local and worldwide mission groups.
MONTAGUE, MA
mymixfm.com

Holiday Market this Saturday at Sullivan Civic Center

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 7th annual Christmas Market Expo is this weekend from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sullivan Civic Center. Santa will be there along with 45 vendors to help you with your Christmas shopping. The first 50 children will receive a free coloring t-shirt. “It...
SULLIVAN, IN
sanjuanjournal.com

Family Resource Center holds Special Olympics at Paradise Lanes

The Young Adult Association of San Juan didn’t strike out this year with holding the Special Olympics as it successfully took place at Paradise Lanes. It was just last year that the event had been added back to the community after discussions held by the Family Resource Center and Island Rec. The group has been practicing for the competition since Sept. 15.
SPORTS
KFDA

Discovery Center to host children’s author John Erickson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host John Erickson, author of Hank the Cowdog, for a series of presentations on November 19. The DHDC will offer $1 admission on the day, and let families choose from a pair of appearances to attend. The first presentation with...
AMARILLO, TX
oilcity.news

Trails Center presenting ‘A Pioneer’s Vision Realized’ in Casper on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be hosting a presentation by interpreter Reid Miller titled “A Pioneer’s Vision Realized” on Saturday. The presentation will reflect on some history that led to the Trails Center’s own reception, focusing on the beginnings of historic trails preservation in the...
CASPER, WY
Sioux City Journal

Holiday Collections Craft Fair runs Saturday and Sunday at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair returns to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center this weekend. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, features hand crafted gifts and holiday decorating ideas displayed throughout the Tyson Events Center from more than 100 vendors. Door prizes will be given out every hour.
SIOUX CITY, IA

