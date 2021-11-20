ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jojo Siwa isn't ready to start dating following Kylie Prew split

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJojo Siwa isn’t ready to start dating again following her split from Kylie Prew....

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa rocks dress and heels for the 'first time' on AMAs red carpet

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jojo
Extra

JoJo Siwa Gets Real About the Pressure of Working with Her Mom

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalyn Siwa about their new Peacock series “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution,” on which they are searching for the “most amazing, adorable, talented girl group.”. JoJo shared, “It was scary because… the girl group that she's making, I'm their choreographer and...
THEATER & DANCE
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 finale spoilers for JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby

What will JoJo Siwa perform on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars 30 finale on Monday night? Will Cody Rigsby stand out? We’re getting set for a pretty fascinating finale, mostly because it’s almost impossible to figure out who is going to win right now. Let’s put it this way:...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ready To Start#Lgbtq Community#Paris#Old Star
Vulture

AMAs: Cardi B Invites JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas

If you want someone to say yes to something, ask in front of a giant crowd. Is it somewhat coercive? Yes. Does it get results? Again, yes. Cardi B leveraged her American Music Awards hosting gig to try and wrangle some JoJo Siwa time for her daughter. While on stage, Cardi said that Offset could not book Siwa for Kulture’s birthday. “She’s booked n’ busy,” she said. “So, JoJo, can you please some see my daughter at Christmas. I know you cost a lot of money. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Cardi B knows how to make the most of a celebrity moment. Who could forget the time she met Edward Cullen hisself, Robert Pattinson? Or the Twitter avi swapping with Penn Badgley?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Dancing With The Stars' Jenna Johnson Reveals Her Initial Reservations About Partnering With JoJo Siwa For Historic Season 30

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is nearly finished, and it’s been a notable season for a number of reasons. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy played a big part in that, as the duo teamed up for the franchise’s first same-sex dancing duo. Their partnership and skills have positioned them as favorites to win this season, but despite their success, Johnson revealed to CinemaBlend that she harbored reservations early on about bringing that team-up to life.
TV & VIDEOS
abc11.com

Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Brandy among 2021 AMAs presenters

LOS ANGELES -- Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa and Brandy are among the Hollywood A-listers to reveal the winners at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday. They'll be joined by Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, JB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Madelyn Cline and Winnie Harlow, producers announced Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Is Flawless In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grand Final: Watch

JoJo Siwa might as well go by the name of “twinkle-toes,” following her do-it-all efforts throughout this season of Dancing With The Stars. On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best Monday with two perfect performances, including a tango/cha cha fusion, which she nailed with her dance partner Jenna Johnson to Icona Pop’s “I Love It”.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

JoJo Siwa addresses split from girlfriend Kylie Prew during AMAs red carpet appearance

Entertainer JoJo Siwa opened up about the split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew during an appearance on the AMAs red carpet. Speaking to People, Siwa spoke candidly about how she was finding the experience, following her nine-month relationship with Prew. “It’s been wild, it’s been crazy,” the 19-year-old said. “I was with my girlfriend for nine months, and those nine months were amazing and incredible.”She continued: “One thing that I’m grateful for is that we’re both OK... we’re obviously not as close as we used to be, but we’re both OK, and we’re both happy, and that’s all that...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy