Lynne Rothrocks Christmas Cabaret: An Evening of Song, Story and Christmas Cheer

CENTERVILLE — A Christmas Story is a popular Christmas movie that debuted in 1983. In 2012 the musical adaptation made its way to Broadway for a limited run, and now it shows up on various stages around the country as a new addition to the Christmas Carols and other standard Christmas productions theater goers are used to seeing this time of year. With music by the duo Pasek and Paul, who are now known for Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and the Greatest Showman, and a book by Joseph Robinette, the story follows Ralpie Parker, played by Soren Ray, who wishes to have a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas, and his mother, played by Mollee Steele, who wishes the exact opposite. Included in the family of course are the “old man,” Ralphie’s father, played by Juston Lebaron, and younger brother Randy, played by Sam Akerlow.

CENTERVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO