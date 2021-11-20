ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lynne Rothrocks Christmas Cabaret: An Evening of Song, Story and Christmas Cheer

traveliowa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynne Rothrock and her merry band of musicians are sure to put you into the holiday spirit. Their brand of...

www.traveliowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

The Absolute Worst Christmas Songs of All-Time

From Donkeys to Pee-Wee Herman, and Tiny Tim, this list has it all…or not much at all. Depends on how you look at it. I prefer to view it as ‘The Glass of Eggnog is Half Empty.’. So hop in your sleigh and let's go on a journey of horrendous...
MUSIC
nhmagazine.com

The 365 Days of “A Christmas Story”

Editor’s note: This was the very last story our friend and colleague Bill Burke wrote before he passed away on October 11, 2021. We will continue to miss his companionship, team spirit, wicked sense of humor, and incredible zest for life. There was a time when the leg lamp in...
ENTERTAINMENT
983thecoast.com

New Christmas Song Focuses On Buchanan

Now online is a new Christmas song just for the community of Buchanan. Resident Dr. Greta Pope wrote “Christmas in Buchanan” to help the community gear up for the Small Town, Big Christmas celebration next week. The song is a take on “Christmas in Killarney.”. Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce...
BUCHANAN, MI
my975fm.com

Is This The Best Christmas Song Ever? Hmmm!

What is the perfect Christmas song? Well, musicologist Dr. Joe Bennett from the Boston Conservatory at Berkley analyzed 200 Christmas songs for tempo, lyric, vocal and key and came up with a scientific formula for creating the perfect Christmas song ever. This is what resulted? So, is it the best Christmas song ever? We'll let you decide!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Feinstein
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Tell Us Your Favorite Inspirational Christmas Songs!

And just like that, the holiday season is here and we want you to tell us your favorite Inspirational Christmas songs!. 1. "A Mary Mary Christmas" 3. "The Clark Sisters' Family Christmas" Source:Getty 3 of 7. 4. "Love Peace Joy at Christmas" Trin-i-tee 5:7. Source:Getty 4 of 7. 5. "The...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Song List Revealed For CMA Country Christmas

The CMA has revealed a list of songs for next week’s 12th annual CMA Country Christmas. The pre-recorded show will include Carrie Underwood with “Mary, Did You Know?” Brett Eldredge does “Merry Christmas Baby,” Lady A will sing “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” Pistol Annies will perform “Snow Globe,” and Carly Pearce does “O Holy Night.”
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Chris Tomlin delivers holiday cheer on Thanksgiving with premiere of 'Emmanuel: Christmas Songs of Worship'

Grammy Award-winner Chris Tomlin is delivering holiday cheer into homes everywhere with a K-LOVE On Demand (www.ondemand.klove.com) premiere of “Emmanuel: Christmas Songs of Worship” on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 (8 p.m.). The one-hour event features videos from the live recording of Tomlin’s third Christmas album, “Emmanuel: Christmas Songs of Worship,” as well as a special acoustic version of “Silent Night.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Nebraskan

A Christmas song for every feeling this season

The air is turning colder, the lights are flickering on and I’m pretty sure I faintly smell chestnuts roasting on an open fire. It’s officially Christmas season, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to the magical music of the season? As a person who has over 200 Christmas songs in my playlist, I feel qualified to tell you that there is a Christmas song for every feeling. I desperately had to narrow down 200 songs and cut out some of my favorites (sorry Pentatonix). Here are 12 Christmas songs that perfectly match any emotion you may feel this year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Crown And Anchor#Yale University#The Bluebird Cafe
utahtheatrebloggers.com

A CHRISTMAS STORY is a wonderful addition to the holidays

CENTERVILLE — A Christmas Story is a popular Christmas movie that debuted in 1983. In 2012 the musical adaptation made its way to Broadway for a limited run, and now it shows up on various stages around the country as a new addition to the Christmas Carols and other standard Christmas productions theater goers are used to seeing this time of year. With music by the duo Pasek and Paul, who are now known for Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and the Greatest Showman, and a book by Joseph Robinette, the story follows Ralpie Parker, played by Soren Ray, who wishes to have a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas, and his mother, played by Mollee Steele, who wishes the exact opposite. Included in the family of course are the “old man,” Ralphie’s father, played by Juston Lebaron, and younger brother Randy, played by Sam Akerlow.
CENTERVILLE, UT
wivr1017.com

Carrie Underwood Releases Comedic Christmas Song

Carrie Underwood just released a digital-only holiday song. She goes all out comedy with her voice and lyrics for the song titled “Stretchy Pants.” She sings about wearing her stretchy pants to Christmas dinner because she’s been saving up room for all the food. There’s also an animated video that goes with it.
MUSIC
97X

These Are The Most Dangerous Christmas Songs to Drive To

As every town in the country has that one station switch over to Christmas music, it might not be the best idea to listen to it while driving. Irish car insurance provider, Chill Insurance found the most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to through the analysis of tempo from different songs.
MUSIC
Ashtabula Star Beacon

'A Christmas Story' comes to life in Ashtabula Christmas Parade

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Christmas Parade returned with plenty of holiday cheer Friday night to a crowd of happy spectators enjoying lots of pink bunny suits, leg lamps and even the Bumpus hounds. The theme of the parade, “A Christmas Story,” shown through in just about every float. Thanks to...
ASHTABULA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christine Baumgartner & The Other Women He’s Loved

Kevin Costner has been married to Christine Baumgartner since 2004, however he’s had previous partners through the years and is a father-of-seven. Kevin Costner, 66, is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. His roles in films and TV shows like The Bodyguard, Message in a Bottle, Dragonfly, Hidden Figures, and most recently, Yellowstone, have earned him widespread acclaim. However, the A-lister is also a father-of-seven, and has been involved in multiple headline-grabbing relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about his current wife Christine Baumgartner, and the women he dated before tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Jeff Probst’s Gorgeous Wife Lisa Ann Russell is the Love of His Life: Meet the Actress and Mother of 2

Survivor fans never get tired of hearing Jeff Probst yell “drop your buffs” each season and are obsessed with his enthusiasm on the show. The Kansas native has been the longtime host of the franchise since 2000. When the cut-throat competition show is in its off-season, Jeff spends time with his gorgeous wife, Lisa Ann Russell, and his two stepchildren.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy