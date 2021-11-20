Camila Cabello leaning on 'support system' following split from Shawn Mendes

During the final night of The Voice Season 21 Knockout Rounds Monday, Team Legend power-singer and single mom Shadale belted Shontelle’s “Impossible,” explaining her connection to the triumph-of-the-spirit ballad. “There was a point in my life where my dreams did seem impossible. Growing up, it was an unsettling feeling to see my parents struggle. We were always moving. Eventually, we became homeless. In that time, music was my safety blanket. This song is about being in a situation that you thought you would never be in. When I sing this song, I think about that little girl and all the times that I wanted to give up and I chose not to.”

