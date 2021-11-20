Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be made into a documentary series

Johnny Depp is one of the most successful actors of his generation. As a result, he has earned a lasting place in Hollywood history. What many people don’t realize, however, is that Johnny also has an interesting connection to Black history. Johnny Depp is the 8th great-grandson of Elizabeth Key Grinstead, a woman who was born into slavery during the 1600s. Elizabeth’s mother was an African woman and her father was a white planter from England. Elizabeth would go on to become part of one of the most instrumental court cases involving Black people at the time. Unfortunately, however, her story has largely been forgotten. Keep reading to learn more about Johnny Depp’s interesting connection to Black history.

