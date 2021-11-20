ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China fines tech giants over anti-monopoly violations

harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giants including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings were fined Saturday for failing to report corporate acquisitions, adding to an anti-monopoly crackdown...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Beijing asks ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from US: report

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants. Over the past year, several of the country's biggest companies -- including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have been swept up in a regulatory crackdown that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding massive influence on consumers' daily lives. A mammoth New York debut in June for Didi Chuxing was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by the Chinese cyber watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity, launched just days after the listing. Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Anti Monopoly#Giants#Alibaba Group#Ap#Chinese#Tencent Holdings
Washington Post

U.S. Tech Companies Aren’t Monopolies

Few issues have generated more misguided legislation in this Congress than antitrust reform. The latest addition to this regrettable canon shows exactly what’s at stake. This month, Senators Amy Klobuchar (of Minnesota) and Tom Cotton (of Arkansas) introduced the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act of 2021. It’s a companion bill to one that was introduced in the House — along with four likeminded proposals — in June, and its goal is relatively simple: It would effectively ban big tech companies from making acquisitions, on the theory that this would stimulate competition and better serve consumers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

China fines Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu for more antitrust violations

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China is bringing the regulatory hammer down yet again on some of the country's largest tech firms. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement.
ECONOMY
wraltechwire.com

China hammers Tencent (minority owner in Epic Games), other tech giants again

China is bringing the regulatory hammer down yet again on some of the country’s largest tech firms. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement. [Tencent owns 40% of...
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
pymnts

China Anti-Monopoly Law Spurs Fines Against Alibaba, JD.com, Others

Several Chinese companies, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com will have $78,000 in fines levied against them stemming from 43 acquisitions that were said to breach the country’s anti-monopoly regulations, according to a Reuters report. The transactions, which were all said to be unreported, date as far back as 2012, according...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Meet China's new National Anti-Monopoly Bureau ​

On Thursday, China officially launched the new national bureau to supervise anti-monopoly work. According to the bureau's website, the new administration will consist of three divisions, each focusing on a different task: policymaking, rules enforcement and M&A reviews. What pops out from the official description of each division's responsibility is...
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

After shaking up nickel, China's Tsingshan sets sights on lithium

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tsingshan Holding Group, the Chinese firm that shook the nickel world by rapidly boosting output in Indonesia, is among the latest entrants to the white-hot lithium sector, potentially making it a one-stop shop for electric vehicle (EV) battery ingredients. Tsingshan, predominantly a stainless steel maker, came...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
harrisondaily.com

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drugs regulator authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years on Thursday, clearing the way for shots to be …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
WORLD
AFP

Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

The Sao Paulo stock exchange has taken down a statue of a bull reminiscent of the one on Wall Street after being hit by protests and a fine for installing it without authorization. However, the Sao Paulo stock exchange said the New York statue was not the inspiration for the Brazilian work, which was created by artist and architect Rafael Brancatelli.
ECONOMY
AFP

Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting its users

Apple sued spyware maker NSO on Tuesday for targeting the users of its devices, saying the Israeli firm at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal needs to be held to account. Following the initial concern over Pegasus, a subsequent wave of worries emerged when iPhone maker Apple released a fix in September for a weakness that can allow the spyware to infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious message or link.
BUSINESS
harrisondaily.com

Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's deputy foreign minister canceled meetings with Belgian officials on Wednesday after a decision by Brussels earlier this week to begin labeling products made in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy