China fines tech giants over anti-monopoly violations

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants. Over the past year, several of the country's biggest companies -- including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have been swept up in a regulatory crackdown that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding massive influence on consumers' daily lives. A mammoth New York debut in June for Didi Chuxing was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by the Chinese cyber watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity, launched just days after the listing. Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.

ECONOMY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO