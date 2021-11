Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Bianca - longest resident, here since March. She has been in the cat lounge almost the whole time she's been at the shelter and is overlooked because she likes to choose when she gets attention. She would rather approach you than be followed and grabbed. She would do fine with other cats (has probably lived with hundreds of different cats in the lounge while she's been here and never had an issue). She just needs a person who understands quirky cats and would appreciate her personality. She never swats/hisses etc just walks away when she doesn't want attention. She is about 1 year old and was surrendered as a neighborhood animal. $70 and includes all the stuff.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO