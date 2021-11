The secret to a happy, healthy relationship is more than just a vague desire, but a social balance that has been tested and analyzed by experts for decades. Studies show a strong correlation between couples’ emotional intelligence and marital satisfaction, meaning that the outcome of your relationship might have a scientific explanation. The recipe for lifelong happiness for couples is not definite, but specialists say that there are ways to know whether your partner has the emotional intelligence that might help the long-term health of your relationship. Keep in mind that relationships are a two-way street, so it is equally important for you to look within yourself and ask what else you can do to be sure you are giving your partner your best self. Below are four key signs of high emotional intelligence according to Harvard psychology researcher Daniel Goleman, and how they might appear in a relationship.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO