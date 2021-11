For nearly a century, the plaza at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has had one person standing guard. This member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment takes 21 deliberate steps across the plaza, which is located at the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. The guard pauses for 21 seconds, changes direction and switches their weapon to the opposite shoulder, before pausing for 21 more seconds. Then the ritual begins anew. Each hour (and even more frequently in the hot summer months), there is an elaborate changing of the guard that draws onlookers.

