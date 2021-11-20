ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia officials again stressing COVID vaccinations, boosters

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Deaths from the virus have remained high in West Virginia because of the more potent delta variant and the waning benefits of the initial vaccinations, state officials said Friday. That makes getting vaccinated and those who are vaccinated to get a booster shot important, they said. Friday...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Booster#West Virginians#Justice
Intelligencer

COVID-19 Numbers Level Out in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped from the September highs, but as temperature begins to dip, numbers appear to be leveling off. According to data released Monday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 6,436 active COVID-19 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports spike in COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus jumped up almost 370 in the 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday morning, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state in its Thursday morning pandemic update reported 6,484 active cases of the virus, up from 6,115...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTTW - Chicago PBS

All Suburban Cook County Adults Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Health Officials

All adults in suburban Cook County are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, health officials told WTTW News Monday. “Knowing that vaccines are the only way out of the pandemic, and knowing that booster doses strengthen our ability to fight COVID-19, we wholeheartedly encourage people get a booster shot as soon as they can,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, the senior medical officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health. “We must stop the transmission of the virus.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming Health Officials Urge COVID Booster Shots

The Wyoming Department of Health is urging people who are eligible for the COVID booster shots to get one in light of new national guidelines. National experts have updated their booster recommendations to include anyone 18 and over who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago and anyone 18 and over who received a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy