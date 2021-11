DES PLAINES -- The Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is using a new balloon implant procedure to treat patients with massive irreparable rotator cuff tears in their shoulders. Dr. Roger Chams, an IBJI orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine and arthroscopy, recently performed his first InSpace balloon implantation. IBJI is the first practice in the Chicago suburbs, and one of the first in the state outside of physicians who participated in the InSpace clinical trials, to use InSpace balloon implant technology, it said.

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO