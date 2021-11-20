ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns

clevelandstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions listed starting quarterback Jared Goff as doubtful for their Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns. If Goff, who has an oblique injury, can't go, Tim Boyle would make his first career start under...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Aaron Rodgers
hotnewhiphop.com

Big Sean Roasted After Lions Fans Ignore His Halftime Performance

Today was yet another bad showing for the Detroit Lions as they lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-14. Heading into the game, the Bears had lost five-straight games while the Lions were winless. Now, the Lions have a record of 0-10-1, which is truly abysmal. The fans are simply fed up with what the team has been giving them, and their energy at the games speaks volumes to just how awful the franchise has become.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Have COVID Toe, But We’re All Worse Off For Knowing What It Is

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Thanksgiving week, which means two things. For one, the world is getting an awful Detroit Lions football game. And secondly, everyone is spending their limited time on this earth having arguments about food. Whether it’s power rankings for side dishes, or passionate cases stating that turkey is actually bird trash, or arguments about which pie is best, people just love fighting about food on Thanksgiving week. Even though we are free to eat whatever we’d like, and those of us with plentiful options on Thanksgiving should simply be thankful about how fortunate we are, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers
ESPN

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff day-to-day with oblique injury, says Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status is day-to-day (oblique), and he will sit during Wednesday's practice, according to coach Dan Campbell. Goff will get reassessed throughout the week -- as the Lions prepare for a road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- before a decision is made, but as of Wednesday afternoon, backup signal-caller Tim Boyle was expected to take first-team reps in practice despite remaining on the injured reserve list after undergoing thumb surgery.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions' Jared Goff plays through strained oblique vs. Steelers: 'It wasn't a hindrance'

Pittsburgh — It happened in the first quarter. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reared back to uncork a rare deep shot and felt a pain in his side. It altered a throw that would have likely been a touchdown to Kalif Raymond had it been on target. The receiver had two strides on the nearest defender. Instead, it wound up well short, allowing Steelers cornerback Joe Haden to recover and break up the pass.
NFL
247Sports

Jared Goff: Detroit Lions starting QB injures oblique, questionable entering Week 11 at Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) could be without their starting quarterback entering a Week 11 matchup at the Cleveland Browns. Jared Goff reportedly sustained an oblique injury during last week’s 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions’ coaching staff plans to evaluate how Goff throws in Wednesday’s practice, and how his core muscles hold up, to determine his availability for Sunday’s game, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jared Goff misses Wednesday practice, casting immediate doubt on his status vs. Browns

Jared Goff sat out Wednesday’s practice for the Lions, casting immediate doubt that he’ll play Sunday against the Browns. Jared Goff was never going to be taken off the field for anything other than an injury, even then it didn’t happen after he suffered an oblique injury in Week 10. Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged he thought about going to David Blough, but his comments that Goff gave the team the best chance held true in application.
NFL
MLive.com

Add injury to insult: Lions QB Jared Goff suffers strained oblique against Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Add injury to insult for Jared Goff. The quarterback’s dreadful first year in Detroit reached a new low on Sunday, when he passed for just 54 yards in regulation -- the fewest yards by a Lions quarterback who played an entire game since Joey Harrington in 2004 -- and squandered multiple scoring opportunities in an ugly 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jared Goff misses Thursday practice with oblique injury

It’s looking less likely that quarterback Jared Goff will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Browns. According to multiple reports, Goff was not on the field for Thursday’s practice with his oblique injury. Goff also missed Wednesday’s session. The quarterback said on Wednesday that this is the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s troubling move after ugly win over Lions

The Cleveland Browns escaped with a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday but the match was anything but a spectacle. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had another miserable performance, and it prompted a rather concerning move from the Cleveland star after the game. According to multiple reports, Mayfield refused...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy