ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Triller Fight Club Sued Over Use of Triangle-Shaped Ring (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial video app Triller Inc. and owner Ryan Kavanaugh are facing claims by bare knuckles fight promoter BYB Extreme Fighting Series LLC...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Triller reportedly sued by Dada 5000-fronted BYB Extreme for alleged Trigon ring ripoff

BYB Extreme, the bare-knuckle fight promotion fronted by Dada 5000, on Thursday announced a lawsuit against Triller over the alleged infringement of the Trigon ring design. Triller in October announced the debut of Triad Combat – boxing held in a triangle-shaped ring – for a Nov. 27 event that promised “a revolution in combat sports.” BYB Extreme, which promotes fights in the triangle-shaped Trigon, says the advertisements prompted them to get lawyers involved after “numerous good-faithed [sic] efforts to address the situation and protect our proprietary design and intellectual property rights,” BYB stated in a press release obtained by MMA Fighting.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

BYB Extreme Fight Series files lawsuit against Triller over triangular ring design

A bare-knuckle boxing organization has filed a lawsuit against Triller alleging copyright infringement pertaining to the ring design for an upcoming event. BYB Extreme Fight Series and Lights Out Productions, LLC, filed a civil complaint Thursday in Florida Middle District Court, which accused Triller, Triller frontman Ryan Kavanaugh and streaming service FITE TV of design patent infringement, unfair competition, copyright infringement, and related claims, according to court documents acquired by MMA Junkie.
LAW
MMAWeekly.com

BYB Extreme sues Triller over Trigon ring design ‘we are ready for the fight’

According to a press release, BYB Extreme Fighting Series, and its parent company, Lights Out Productions, filed a lawsuit against Triller, Triller Fight Club, FITE TV, and Triller’s owner, Ryan Kavanaugh, over Triller’s “unauthorized and unlawful use of BYB’s patented TRIGON triangle-shaped fighting ring.”. The bare-knuckle promotion has been using...
ARLINGTON, TX
Bossip

Atlanta Rapper Coca Vango & Prominent Publicist Sir Julien George Announce ‘Viral Management Group’ Firm, Representing Artists & Viral Vixens

There's a new management company afoot and it's headed by an ATL rapper and a Generation Z entrepreneur/publicist.  Rapper Coca Vango and Sir Julien are announcing Viral Management Group, uniting a well-connected group of young adult specialists in entertainment and corporate industries. The idea was first sparked by Julien who founded Viral PR Group in the Spring of 2018 and evolved it into a management firm.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kavanaugh
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
bloomberglaw.com

Tarantino NFT Suit Previews Rights Battles in Future Contracts

Miramax’s lawsuit alleging copyright infringement by Quentin Tarantino based on his selling of “Pulp Fiction” nonfungible tokens has the potential to shift how ownership rights are divvied up in contracts to account for NFTs. The suit centers on whether or not Tarantino or Miramax LLC has the right to sell...
MOVIES
Sherdog

BYB Extreme Sues Triller Over Use of Triangular Ring Design

A week before its first “Triad Combat” show, Triller Fight Club is facing a challenge in court based on the allegedly stolen design of its three-sided ring. On Thursday, BYB Extreme Fighting Series, helmed in part by Dhafir Harris – also known as Dada 5000 – sent out a release announcing that it had filed a lawsuit against Triller, Triller Fight Club, Fite.TV and the owner of Triller, Ryan Kavanaugh. The claim, which was filed on Thursday in federal court in Florida, is that Triller, by using a three-sided ring design to stage its new series of fights under the “Triad Combat” banner, infringed on the intellectual property rights held by BYB. The BYB promoter, Mike Vazquez, alleged that Triller ignored any request to rectify the situation, which prompted the suit.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Triller lawsuit launched over “Triad Combat” triangle-shaped ring

Miami-based BYB Extreme Fighting Series, and its parent company, Lights Out Productions, filed a lawsuit today against Triller, Triller Fight Club, FITE TV, and Triller’s owner, Ryan Kavanaugh, over Triller’s unauthorized and unlawful use of BYB’s patented TRIGON triangle-shaped fighting ring. Launched in 2015 by former NASCAR team owner and...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Llc#Triangle#Boxing#Combat#Triller Inc#Triller Fight Club Llc#Byb#Triad
Bad Left Hook

BYB files suit against Triller over Triad Combat’s triangular ring

Triller recently unveiled its Triad Combat series, a touted MMA/boxing hybrid held in a triangular ring. If that sounded familiar to anyone, know you’re not alone. Bareknuckle outfit BYB Extreme Fighting Series holds a patent on the “Trigon” and, after previously expressing their unhappiness with Triller’s move, have now filed suit against “Triller, Triller Fight Club, FITE TV, and...Ryan Kavanaugh.”
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy