Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO