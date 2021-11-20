ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look out, Venice ... I can drive again

By KIM COOL Our Town Editor
yoursun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a year this has been. New knees and cataract surgeries kept me from behind the wheel of my car for too long. Thanks to a wonderful neighbor and friends, I still managed to get to the grocery store and to take friends to dinner, which meant I got out,...

yoursun.com

My favorite turkey dinner is at a seafood restaurant

Thanks to several good friends, during the months when I was not driving, I still managed to eat out several times and even while eating in, enjoyed some of my favorite restaurant foods. Two examples are bianca pizza with spinach and a turkey dinner with the sweetest most decadent cranberry...
RESTAURANTS
yoursun.com

Chucko for the holidays and the seniors

Chucko the Clown, a Clown College grad and former longtime star of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, will be out and about for the coming holidays. See him first this afternoon (Nov. 24) at 3 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Tickets are available at the door.
ENTERTAINMENT
yoursun.com

Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park, opens for its second season

ORLANDO — Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first and only snow park, is open for its 2021-2022 season with upgrades and new offerings for guests at the Dade City attraction. Back for a second year, the park provides family and friends the opportunity to slide down a 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill or play inside a 10,000-square-foot Arctic Igloo. At the bottom of the slopes is an Alpine Village with food, drinks, shopping and bonfires for warming up.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
yoursun.com

Return to Myakka

My wonderful grandson, Justin Michael Peterson, flew down to visit his grandmom and grand-dude for a long weekend. Justin loves being outdoors and loves nature. Of course, we had to go to Myakka River State Park to check out what is happening there. Last time Justin visited we also went...
LIFESTYLE
yoursun.com

Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music. Female vocalists, The American Sirens, will perform shortly after the tree lighting.
FORT MYERS, FL
yoursun.com

Holiday Parade update issued

VENICE — The Venice Holiday Parade returns to downtown Venice Saturday. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Boulevard and the south side of West Venice Avenue and proceeds on the north side of West Venice Avenue after crossing Harbor Drive. It turns south on Nokomis...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD

