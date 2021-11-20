Raiders ride into semi’s

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The No. 4-ranked Northwestern College football team (11-1, 9-1 GPAC) advances to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Series (FCS) Quarterfinal round for the second-straight season behind two big interceptions from Jaden Snyder (R-So., Larchwood, Iowa/West Lyon), defeating the Central Methodist Eagles (9-3) 24-7. “Proud of our players for battling through adversity early and finding a way to go 1-0 today,” noted head coach Matt McCarty.
Comments / 0