PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light Up Night festivities will continue in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to pack into downtown to celebrate the start of the holiday season. On Saturday night, PPG Place and the rest of downtown Pittsburgh will be lit up with tree lightings, fireworks, concerts, a Christmas market, and everything to get into the holiday spirit. Before making your way to downtown Pittsburgh, there are several road closures and public safety alerts that have been issued. Grant Street will be closed between Fourth and Forbes. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will also be closed, and so will parts of Stanwix...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO