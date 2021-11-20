ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Lions’ ground game hitting historic lows

Mirror
 6 days ago

Some nitpicking as the Nittany Lions attempt to keep the season at disappointing, rather than disastrous, today:. n Penn State’s lack of a run game is reaching historic proportions. The Lions have currently rushed for 1,067 yards — an average of 106.7 per game– and are on pace to finish with...

www.altoonamirror.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
AllLions

Ben Roethlisberger Will Miss Lions Game

The Detroit Lions may have just caught the ultimate break against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Network, veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not suit up and play at Heinz Field. Head coach Dan Campbell spoke on Friday about what has made...
NFL
Mirror

Steelers leave some stars at home

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. The team ruled Watt out Friday after he missed a third straight day of practice due to hip and knee injuries suffered in last week’s tie against Detroit. Pittsburgh also...
NFL
mcnews.online

Lions ground Thunderbirds 56-12

MOUNT IDA – The opening round of the 2A state playoffs kicked off with a bang for the Cross County Thunderbirds, but the Mount Ida Lions quickly grounded the visiting foe for a 56-12 victory. The win advances Mount Ida to the second round of the playoffs and a trip to MrCrory Friday night.
FOOTBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Big Sean Roasted After Lions Fans Ignore His Halftime Performance

Today was yet another bad showing for the Detroit Lions as they lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-14. Heading into the game, the Bears had lost five-straight games while the Lions were winless. Now, the Lions have a record of 0-10-1, which is truly abysmal. The fans are simply fed up with what the team has been giving them, and their energy at the games speaks volumes to just how awful the franchise has become.
NFL
lyndentribune.com

Lions ground pass-heavy Mustangs, advance to state semifinals

BELLINGHAM – This Lions team has had a “next man up” approach all season long. On the surface they look like a run-heavy team that can score in bunches with a stout defense that will topple any offensive game plan the opposition has drawn up. That’s all true, though it’s...
LYNDEN, WA
InsideHook

Bears-Lions Is Shaping Up to Be a Historically Bad Thanksgiving Game

Having met at least once per season since 1930, the Bears and Lions are engaged in the longest-running annual rivalry in the NFL, and will continue their rivalry on Thursday afternoon when Chicago plays in Detroit on Thanksgiving. Based on how the teams have played this season, early feasters will...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14

As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights while the seconds wound down Thursday afternoon, he saved the Chicago Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment. The Bears didn’t need to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. Not after Bears rookie Justin Fields injured his ribs and was forced to sit out. Not ...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Lions vs Bears Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Leading off the all day lineup we have the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions. There are no playoff berths at stake in today’s game. The 3-7 Chicago Bears are already all but eliminated from playoff contention, and they are the better of these two teams. The Bears come into this game losers of five straight games after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. As has been the case nearly every year of this franchise’s existence, quarterback is a big problem. The rookie, Justin Fields, has been bad, even for a rookie, and the veteran, Andy Dalton, is more or less washed up. As a result, the Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards, and they struggle mightily to score. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in 7 of their 10 games this season. It’s extremely difficult to win that way.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL

